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Chelsea make strategic move to block Barcelona approach for Levi Colwill

23:01 - 10 November 2026
Barcelona eye a move for Chelsea's Levi Colwill, but the Blues want to keep their academy asset.
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Chelsea are reportedly preparing to open contract extension talks with Levi Colwill to block a January approach from Barcelona.  

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According to reports, the Catalan club held internal discussions about a mid-season bid for the 23-year-old England international. The Blues view the academy graduate as an untouchable asset and have no intention of sanctioning a departure.  

Chelsea’s proactive approach

Colwill has established himself as an integral member of Xabi Alonso's squad at Stamford Bridge. He featured during the first half of Chelsea's recent 1-0 Premier League defeat to Sunderland on November 8.  

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To ward off Barcelona's interest, Chelsea are ready to tie the defender down to improved terms, according to GFNS. Colwill's current agreement runs until June 2029, with the London club holding an option to extend it by a further year.  

Despite that contractual security, Chelsea want to reward his development and end any transfer speculation. His estimated transfer value sits at €63 million.  

Barcelona's defensive search

The interest in Colwill forms part of a broader search by Barcelona sporting director Deco to reinforce Hansi Flick's defensive options in January. The club are monitoring several high-profile centre-backs across Europe.

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They made an enquiry about Bayern Munich defender Jonathan Tah. Barcelona are tracking Arsenal defender Piero Hincapié as an alternative option.

Arsenal star Piero Hincapie | IMAGO

The Ecuador international made a 22-minute substitute appearance during Arsenal's 1-0 victory over Hull City on November 7.

With Chelsea moving to secure Colwill, Barcelona will need to intensify their pursuit of these alternative targets. 

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