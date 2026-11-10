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We are better than Arsenal, PSG and Barcelona — Real Madrid star makes bold claim

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:30 - 10 November 2026
Real Madrid ace Marc Cucurella insists Los Blancos were currently the best team in Europe.
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Real Madrid defender Marc Cucurella has labelled his side the best team in Europe following a perfect run of domestic and continental results.

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The Spain international joined the Spanish giants from Chelsea in the summer of 2026 and has quickly integrated into José Mourinho's tactical setup.

Cucurella made the assertion during an interview with Spanish radio station COPE. The claim arrives on the back of an eight-game winning streak for Los Blancos across all competitions.

What Cucurella said

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Speaking to COPE, the left-back refused to downplay his team's current standing in world football. "In my opinion, we are the best team in Europe right now," Cucurella stated.

His comments implicitly place Real Madrid above other continental heavyweights currently in the conversation for European supremacy.

The statement suggests superiority over clubs like Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and domestic rivals Barcelona.

A flawless October

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Cucurella's confidence stems from a dominant October that saw Real Madrid win all five of their matches across LALIGA and the UEFA Champions League.

The domestic run included a 1-0 victory over Villarreal and a 4-1 dismantling of Sevilla. They capped off the month by securing a vital 2-1 victory over Barcelona in El Clásico at the Spotify Camp Nou on October 25.

That perfect LALIGA stretch earned Mourinho the October Manager of the Month award.

Champions League perfection

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Real Madrid have mirrored their domestic form on the continent, maintaining a 100 per cent winning record in the Champions League league stage. They are one of only two teams, alongside PSG, to win their opening four European fixtures.

The Spanish club defeated Inter Milan 2-1 and AS Roma 4-3 before securing a 4-1 home victory over RB Leipzig on October 21.

They continued that run into November, defeating AEK Athens 3-2 on November 4 to amass 13 goals in four continental matches.

With maximum points in Europe and a narrow three-point gap behind Barcelona in LALIGA, Cucurella's bold claim possesses strong statistical backing.

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