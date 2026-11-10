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Kompany returns to Bayern training ground one month after scary collapse

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 21:30 - 10 November 2026
Vincent Kompany is the boss at Bayern Munich (Credit: Imago/PA Images)
Vincent Kompany is the boss at Bayern Munich (Credit: Imago/PA Images)
Vincent Kompany has returned to Bayern Munich's training ground for the first time since collapsing during a practice session last month
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Vincent Kompany has returned to Bayern Munich's training ground for the first time since suffering a frightening collapse during a practice session last month.

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The Belgian is continuing his recovery as the Bundesliga leaders prepare for their return to action against FC Köln on November 20.

Kompany resumes recovery at Bayern training ground

Bayern confirmed on Tuesday that their head coach had been back at the club's training ground this week, marking an important step in his recovery after the medical scare.

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Kompany was discharged from hospital after suffering meningeal irritation, which caused him to collapse during a session involving the club's second team. He had been recovering from a virus before the incident.

In a statement, Bayern provided an update on the 39-year-old's condition, confirming that he was also undergoing rehabilitation for a shoulder injury.

"Kompany is on the road to recovery and has been back at the training ground. The head coach is also completing rehab on his injured shoulder there," the club said.

Bayern did not organise a full training session this week, with most of their senior players away on international duty.

Danks keeps Bayern on track in Kompany's absence

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Assistant manager Aaron Danks has taken charge of the team while Kompany continues his recovery, overseeing an encouraging run of results across domestic and European competitions.

Bayern recorded victories over Freiburg, Magdeburg, Atletico Madrid and Mainz during the period, while also playing out a 2-2 draw against German title rivals Borussia Dortmund.

The results have helped the Munich club maintain their position at the top of the Bundesliga ahead of the resumption of league action.

Bayern are scheduled to host FC Köln on November 20, although Kompany's return to the training ground does not necessarily confirm that he will be back in the dugout for the fixture.

His latest progress, however, offers encouragement for the club as they await the full return of their squad from international duty.

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