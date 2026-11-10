Former NBA star and Kardashian husband reportedly rakes in ₦67 million in first week on adult site

Former Lakers star and two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom has reportedly earned a fortune in his early days on the site

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom has reportedly earned more than $50,000 (approximately ₦67 million) within eight days of launching his OnlyFans account.

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The two-time NBA champion is already on course to make more than $200,000 from the subscription platform, according to reports.

Odom's OnlyFans venture gets off to lucrative start

Odom joined OnlyFans in October, reportedly becoming the first former NBA star to launch an account on the subscription-content platform.

According to TMZ, the 47-year-old charges subscribers $14.99 per month for exclusive content and generated more than $50,000 during his first eight days. His earnings are reportedly projected to exceed $200,000 if the current trajectory continues.

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The former basketball star is also said to be posting nude photographs, while the possibility of creating content alongside his girlfriend, Rachel Bradley, remains under consideration. Bradley has already launched her own OnlyFans account.

Explaining his decision to explore the subscription-content business, Odom acknowledged his eventful past but hinted that he still had more to offer, saying he had lived a "wild life" but still had "a few surprises left."

From NBA success to personal struggles

Odom's latest venture comes after years of headlines surrounding his basketball career and personal difficulties. Netflix's Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, released earlier this year, examined his achievements, addiction struggles and near-fatal overdose in 2015.

Odom was found unconscious at a Nevada brothel and suffered multiple medical emergencies. Recalling the experience in the documentary's trailer, he said: "I had 12 strokes and six heart attacks. That's not no average sh\t."

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His ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian, also appeared in the film to discuss the impact of his addiction on their marriage.

Odom previously admitted on the Cousins podcast that cocaine had become a regular feature of his NBA offseasons, saying: "I had some great cocaine summers." He also believes his addiction cost him a place in the Basketball Hall of Fame.