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“If you buy boiled eggs outside, be careful” — Nigerian food creator raises alarm over alleged use of detergent

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 07:00 - 19 October 2026
Nigerian food creator raises alarm over detergent in boiled eggs.
A Nigerian food creator has raised concerns about roadside boiled eggs after reporting detergent sachets, a strong smell and foamy water at a cooking spot.
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  • A food creator has alleged that some roadside egg sellers use detergent when boiling eggs.

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  • She reported seeing detergent sachets and foamy water but did not witness anyone adding detergent to the pot.

  • The allegation remains unverified, raising questions about food hygiene and the need for proper investigation.

A Nigerian food content creator has warned people who buy boiled eggs from roadside vendors after claiming she found signs of detergent around a spot where sellers boil eggs for sale.

The creator, known as Potofflavours, shared her account in a video posted on her TikTok page.

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She said her suspicions began when a neighbour told her that some egg sellers allegedly add detergent to boiling water to prevent the shells from cracking, speed up cooking and make the eggs easier to peel.

READ ALSO: That product may not be what you think: 9 ways to spot fake goods in Nigeria

Laundry detergent is meant primarily for cleaning, not cooking, and should not be used as a food ingredient. However, an egg peeling easily is not proof that detergent was used. Eggs can be easier to peel for several reasons, including their age and how they are cooked and cooled.

She initially struggled to believe the claim and decided to investigate it herself. According to her account, she later noticed detergent among the items carried by an egg seller. 

She then visited a location where boiled eggs were being prepared and said she noticed a strong detergent smell, empty detergent sachets scattered around the area and foamy water in a cooking pot.

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The observations alarmed her, but she acknowledged that she did not see anyone pour detergent into the water or directly witness the eggs being boiled with it.

The allegation comes amid wider concerns about food safety in Nigeria, from the handling of street food to the regulation of products sold in open markets.

READ NEXT: NAFDAC says it does not regulate unbranded palm oil, fufu and other traditionally packaged foods sold in open markets

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

@potofflavours

Have you heard about people allegedly using detergent to boil eggs they sell? 😳🥚 Now, let me ask you: Would you still buy boiled eggs from vendors outside, or would this make you think twice? 👀 Let’s talk in the comments! Have you heard about this before? 👇

♬ original sound - pot of flavours
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How can you tell if roadside food is safe?

The difficulty for consumers is that unsafe food does not always look or smell unusual.

For people who regularly buy boiled eggs or other roadside food,

  • Look at the preparation area. Avoid buying food from places where cooking utensils, containers or preparation surfaces appear dirty or are exposed to obvious chemical products.

READ ALSO: There are fake products in circulation, but blended garlic turned green isn’t one of them

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  • Pay attention to how food is handled. Vendors should use clean water and utensils, keep food protected from dirt and pests, and handle cooked food hygienically.

  • Do not rely on appearance alone. A clean-looking egg is not necessarily safe, just as an unusual smell does not by itself prove that detergent was used.

  • Report credible suspicions. If you have specific evidence that a vendor is adding a non-food chemical to food, report it to the relevant food-safety authorities so the matter can be investigated.

These precautions cannot guarantee that every meal is safe, but they can help you make more informed choices.

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