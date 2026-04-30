Paris Trip winners with the L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty team and CerAwards jury members, including Yvonne Enwerem, Funke Akindele, and Uzor Arukwe, at the CerAwards 2026 Gala

Paris Trip winners with the L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty team and CerAwards jury members, including Yvonne Enwerem, Funke Akindele, and Uzor Arukwe, at the CerAwards 2026 Gala

CeraVe Nigeria closes off the CeramoVE campaign with the CerAwards 2026 Gala in Lagos

Following weeks of nationwide creator participation, the campaign closes in Lagos with standout creators recognised, a new CeraVe Squad unveiled, and three winners earning a global spotlight in Paris.

After weeks of creator entries, online conversations, and standout reinterpretations of classic Nollywood scenes, CeraVe Nigeria has officially brought its CeramoVE campaign to a close with the CerAwards 2026 Gala, marking the brand’s biggest creator-led campaign in Nigeria yet.

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Paris Trip winners with the L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty team and CerAwards jury members, including Yvonne Enwerem, Funke Akindele, and Uzor Arukwe, at the CerAwards 2026 Gala.

Funke Akindele and Uzor Arukwe at the CerAwards 2026 Gala

Entries were reviewed by a distinguished jury comprising Funke Akindele, Actress, Producer & Director; Uzor Arukwe, Actor; Anais Routhiau, Business Development Manager, CeraVe Africa; Ijeoma Balogun, CEO, Redrick PR; Subuola Oyeleye, Founder, Beauty Hut Africa; and Yvonne Enwerem, VP, Konga Health, who selected standout creators based on originality, execution, and storytelling.

Winners of the L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty team and CerAwards

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On April 23 in Lagos, the CerAwards 2026 Gala brought together finalists, creators, media, industry leaders, and cultural tastemakers for an evening celebrating creativity, storytelling, and the creator community behind CeramoVE.

CerAwards 2026 Gala

Hosted by Bisola Aiyeola, the programme opened with a blue carpet reception and cocktail experience, followed by live performances, creator recognition moments, and the announcement of winners across six award categories spanning cleansing, originality, virality, education, body moisturising, and creative execution.

Paris Trip winners with the L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty team and CerAwards

One of the evening’s defining moments was the announcement of three standout winners who will travel to Paris for the CeraVe Global Creator Trip, representing Nigeria alongside creators from other markets. Additional finalists also received cash prizes to support the next phase of their content journeys.

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CerAwards 2026 Gala

The Gala also marked the official unveiling of the new CeraVe Squad, introducing the next faces of the brand’s creator community in Nigeria.

Speaking on the campaign, Nadia Amasa, Digital Specialist, L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty Sub-Saharan Africa, said: “CeramoVE showed us what happens when creators are given something culturally familiar and the freedom to make it their own. The response was creative, entertaining, and deeply connected to the audience, which is exactly what made this campaign resonate.”

Guests at the CerAwards 2026 Gala

The evening closed with a surprise performance from Wande Coal, whose set turned the room into a full celebration and brought the CerAwards night to a memorable close.

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For more updates, follow @CeraVe_Africa.

#CeramoVE #CerAwards2026 #CeraVeNigeria.

Media Contact Redrick PR

cerawards@redrickpr.com

About CeraVe

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CeraVe is the world’s #1 dermatologist-recommended skincare brand. Founded on the science of the skin barrier, every CeraVe product is formulated with 3 Essential Ceramides (1, 3, and 6-II) and features a unique MVE (Multivesicular Emulsion) Technology that releases moisturising ingredients over a 24-hour period.

About CerAwards 2026

CerAwards is a global cultural platform adapted specifically for the Nigerian market as the #CeramoVE Edition. It celebrates the transition of Nollywood from its legacy home-video roots to the modern streaming era, using the "Move" as a metaphor for skin health and self-expression.

About L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty (LDB)

LDB is the world leader in dermocosmetics, with a portfolio of brands including CeraVe that are developed with and recommended by healthcare professionals. LDB's mission is to provide life-changing dermatological solutions to everyone, everywhere, by partnering with dermatologists worldwide to offer the highest standards of safety and efficacy.

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