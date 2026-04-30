African Artists invited to shape the future as BIC launches seventh Art Master Africa competition

BIC opens $2,000 grand prize ballpoint pen competition for creatives,

At a time when Africa’s creative economy is emerging as a critical pathway for youth employment and global influence, BIC, a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers and a longstanding champion of creativity, has opened submissions for the seventh edition of its flagship Art Master Africa competition, offering artists across Africa a platform to turn creativity into opportunity.

With prizes of up to $2,000, alongside mentorship and international exposure, this year’s competition challenges creatives to interpret the theme “Tomorrow in Your Hands”, using only the iconic BIC Cristal ballpoint pen. Submissions are open from April 21 to July 20, 2026, with winners to be announced later in the year.

In addition to cash prizes, selected artists will gain access to global visibility platforms, including the Art Master Africa Metaverse Gallery, positioning their work before international audiences and collectors. The first-place winner’s piece will also be acquired by the BIC Art Collection.

Speaking on the launch of this year’s edition, Gregory Alibaux, Marketing Director for the Middle East and Africa at BIC and Art Master Africa custodian, said: “In its seventh edition, Art Master Africa continues to empower young artists and encourage them to express themselves through creativity. There is magic in using a simple, everyday tool to create a beautiful work of art. We are committed to providing this platform for youth in the region and nurturing talent. From using a simple pen to create beauty, creatives can receive global visibility for their art, crossing borders and showing the power of self-expression, using just a simple tool.”

Since its launch in 2017, the bi-annual Art Master Africa competition has grown into one of the region’s most recognised creative platforms

Since its launch in 2017, the bi-annual competition has grown into one of the region’s most recognised creative platforms. Its most recent edition in 2024 attracted over 6,000 submissions from 2,500 artists across 52 countries, underscoring the rising global appetite for African artistic talent.

This momentum is reflected in the journeys of artists who have emerged through the platform. Nigerian artist Oscar Ukonu, a past participant, has since built a distinguished career as a hyperrealism pencil artist, gaining recognition for his highly detailed portrait work and securing opportunities that have expanded his practice beyond Nigeria.

Now returning as a judge for the second time, his continued involvement not only signals his personal growth but also reinforces the competition’s lasting impact in nurturing talent and building a community where artists evolve into industry shapers.

Rooted in BIC's longstanding commitment to education, Art Master Africa extends the brand's belief that learning thrives beyond traditional settings, using creativity and self-expression as tools for personal development and critical thinking.

The competition sits alongside a growing ecosystem of initiatives that reflect this vision, including the Virtual BIC Art Collection Museum, which features over 250 works from artists worldwide, including Nigerians, and BIC Create, a global hub designed to connect and inspire creatives.

As the competition returns, artists are encouraged to submit original works that reflect personal stories, cultural identity, and bold visions of the future, reinforcing the idea that creativity is not only a means of expression but a powerful tool for shaping economic and social impact.

Entries can be submitted via the Art Master Africa website.