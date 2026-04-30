Nigerians react as EFCC clears Pastor Jerry Eze of money laundering

Nigerians are divided after EFCC chairman Ola Olukoyede revealed Pastor Jerry Eze was investigated for six months over alleged money laundering before being cleared of wrongdoing.

EFCC investigated Pastor Jerry Eze for six months over alleged money laundering

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Probe was triggered by unusual foreign currency inflows into a domiciliary account

EFCC found no wrongdoing and cleared the pastor

Nigerians remain divided, with some calling it transparency and others questioning the outcome

Nigerians have taken to social media with mixed reactions after the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) , Ola Olukoyede, revealed that popular cleric Pastor Jerry Eze was investigated for alleged money laundering and later cleared.

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Olukoyede disclosed that the anti-graft agency carried out a six-month investigation into the founder of Streams of Joy International following intelligence reports and petitions. According to him, the probe was triggered by unusual activity in a domiciliary account linked to the pastor, where foreign currencies were reportedly flowing in from multiple countries.

EFCC chairman Ola Olukoyede

He described the inflows as “dollars and pounds dropping like raindrops” from countries including the United States, Colombia, Sri Lanka and Togo, which raised initial suspicion and prompted a detailed review of the financial records.

However, after examining the transactions and inviting the cleric for questioning, the EFCC said it found no evidence of money laundering or wrongdoing and subsequently cleared him, calling him “a man of integrity”.

Despite the clearance, the revelation has sparked a wave of reactions online, with many Nigerians questioning both the process and the public manner in which the announcement was made,particularly as the disclosure came during an event organised by the pastor’s foundation.

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Pastor Jerry Eze

One social media user wrote:

“Why is the EFCC Chairman at a Jerry Eze event giving him a character certificate? This looks more like PR, not an official clearance.”

Why is the EFCC Chairman at a Jerry Eze event giving him a character certificate? This looks more like PR, not an official clearance. Maybe He investigated him for 6 months just to find out how much his own percentage will be. Nigeria is a zoological cruise nation, normally. — Romahn (@romahnofficial) April 29, 2026

Another questioned the legitimacy of the findings, stating:

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“So let me get this straight, Jerry Eze, a pastor, has foreign accounts where currencies keep dropping like rain drops and there's nothing suspicious about that?”

Which kind unnecessary whitewashing be this na? — Chakam (@mancalledgod001) April 29, 2026

The reactions reflect a broader debate around transparency, accountability, and public trust in high-profile financial investigations in Nigeria. While some users expressed skepticism, others defended the EFCC, arguing that the agency followed due process and cleared the pastor based on evidence.

The EFCC, established to investigate financial crimes such as fraud and money laundering, has in the past handled cases involving high-profile individuals, often drawing significant public scrutiny.

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The situation highlights the growing role of social media in shaping public perception of corruption-related cases, especially those involving influential religious figures.