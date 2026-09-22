The CBN has cut its benchmark interest rate from 26.5% to 23%.

The CBN has cut its benchmark interest rate from 26.5% to 23%.

Loans could get cheaper as CBN cuts interest rate to 23% — 7 ways it affects your money

CBN cuts interest rate to 23%. Here’s what this means for your loans, savings and everyday spending

The CBN has reduced its Monetary Policy Rate from 26.5% to 23%, a 3.5 percentage-point cut that could gradually make borrowing cheaper.

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The rate cut could also affect savings, investments, businesses and housing finance.

For the average Nigerian, however, the rate cut is not an immediate reduction in the cost of living.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has cut its benchmark interest rate from 26.5% to 23%. The CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, announced the decision on Tuesday after the MPC's 307th meeting in Abuja.

This doesn’t mean your bank loan will suddenly drop to 23%, and it certainly does not mean the price of rice, rent or transport will fall tomorrow.

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Still, the decision matters because the CBN's Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) influences how expensive it is for money to move through Nigeria's financial system.

So, if you have a loan, savings account, business, investment or even plans to buy a house, the latest decision could eventually affect you.

Here are some of the ways.

1. Your next loan could become cheaper

Why you should avoid borrowing money from loan sharks

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When the CBN lowers the MPR, banks can eventually face lower funding costs. If banks pass the CBN's rate cut through to customers, people taking personal, business or other forms of credit could eventually face lower interest rates.

For someone already struggling to repay a loan, however, the effect may not be immediate. A reduction in the CBN's benchmark rate does not automatically rewrite the terms of an existing loan.

So if your bank currently charges you a particular interest rate, you should not assume that rate will immediately fall because the MPR has been reduced.

2. Savings could become less rewarding

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savings

There is a less exciting side to lower interest rates.

If banks reduce the rates they offer on deposits, fixed deposits and some other interest-bearing products, savers could eventually earn less from keeping their money with them. In other words, cheaper borrowing can come with lower returns for savers.

So pay attention to changes in your bank's rates.

3. Your overdraft and other forms of credit could also be affected

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The effect is not limited to traditional bank loans. People using overdrafts, credit facilities and other forms of short-term borrowing may also benefit if financial institutions reduce their lending rates.

This is particularly relevant to people who regularly take salary-advance loans or borrow to manage unexpected expenses.

4. Small businesses could get some breathing room

Small-business-owner

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For a trader trying to restock, a fashion entrepreneur buying equipment or a small business owner trying to expand, the cost of borrowing can determine whether taking a loan makes sense.

If banks eventually reduce their lending rates, cheaper credit could make it easier for some businesses to finance stock, equipment and expansion.

That could have a wider effect on the economy if businesses increase production, hiring and investment.

5. Mortgages and housing finance could eventually become more affordable

The Federal Government is proposing a housing scheme that could let traders, artisans and other informal workers contribute from ₦5,000 monthly toward owning a home through the proposed NHFA.

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Buying a home is one of the biggest financial decisions most people make, and mortgage rates matter because home loans are usually repaid over many years.

A sustained decline in market interest rates could eventually make housing finance cheaper.

But this is a longer-term possibility, not an immediate consequence of Tuesday's rate cut.

Nigeria's mortgage market has other challenges, including property prices, income levels, access to long-term funding and the availability of affordable housing.

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6. Investments could also feel the effect

Interest rates influence where investors choose to put their money.

When interest rates are high, fixed-income investments can become attractive because they offer relatively high returns. If rates decline, some investors may start looking elsewhere for returns, including equities and other assets.

That does not mean the stock market will automatically rise because the CBN has cut rates. Share prices are affected by many other factors, including company earnings, investor sentiment, the exchange rate and economic conditions.

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7. Don't expect your cost of living to fall overnight

This is perhaps the most important point for the average Nigerian.

The CBN cutting the MPR from 26.5% to 23% does not mean your landlord has to reduce your rent or the price of food will magically become cheaper at the market.

The bottom line is that lower borrowing costs can eventually encourage lending, business activity and investment. If that happens alongside continued improvements in inflation, the benefits could eventually reach households more broadly.

There is also a possible downside to putting more money and credit into the economy too quickly. If demand grows faster than the supply of goods and services, it can put renewed pressure on prices.

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