D’banj shares stage with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, serenades her with performance

D’banj shares stage with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, serenades her with performance

Video: D’banj shares stage with UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, serenades her with performance

Popular Nigerian singer Oladapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’banj, thrilled guests with an energetic performance at an event hosted by the United Nations Global Impact in Lagos, Nigeria.

Amina Mohammed joins D’banj on stage for a lively performance at the United Nations Global Impact event held in Lagos

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Amina Mohammed and other officials joined D’banj in colourful Afrofusion dance moves on stage

D’banj brings Nigerian music and culture to the UN Global Impact event in Lagos

Known for his lively stage presence, the singer delivered a performance that had the audience on their feet as he entertained guests at the event.

The highlight of the performance came when UN Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed and some of her colleagues joined D’banj on stage for a special performance from the Kokomaster himself.

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As D’banj performed one of his latest songs, Mohammed displayed her dance moves despite being dressed in traditional attire and a scarf. Her outfit did little to stop her from joining the celebration.

The stage soon became a burst of colour as other women appeared in different colourful outfits and brought their energy to the moment.

D’banj also embraced the festive mood in a classic Afrofusion look. He wore a traditional shirt paired with trousers as he performed for the guests.

The singer serenaded the women with his music before joining them in a fun dance on stage.

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