Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson Spark Split Rumours After Instagram Changes

Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson are facing relationship speculation after reported changes to their Instagram accounts. With their engagement post reportedly missing and Benson's account deactivated, fans are left wondering if the private couple have called it quits.

Reports of a missing engagement post and an unavailable Instagram account have put the famously private couple back in the spotlight, but neither has confirmed a split.

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Bukayo Saka and Tolami Benson have largely kept their romance away from the spotlight. Now, reported changes to their Instagram accounts have put their relationship at the centre of fresh speculation.

Fans have questioned whether the pair still follow each other, while the engagement announcement they shared in November 2025 has reportedly disappeared from their accounts. Benson has also reportedly deactivated her Instagram.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka | Imago

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Neither Saka, who is currently injured, nor Benson has publicly commented on the developments, and there has been no official statement confirming a change in their relationship.

A private romance under the spotlight

Believed to have started dating around 2020, Saka and Benson have rarely shared details of their relationship online.

Public interest grew during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but the couple continued to keep much of their personal life to themselves, seldom posting photographs together.

Tolami Benson | Imago

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They offered fans a rare glimpse into their romance when they announced their engagement in November 2025, sharing proposal photographs accompanied by the date “17.11.25”.

Interestingly, the pair were not following each other on Instagram when they announced the engagement. Their mutual follow came later, adding context to the latest speculation: their online activity has not always offered a straightforward picture of their relationship.

Wedding plans had become a talking point

Earlier this year, Benson told British Vogue that wedding preparations had been paused while she concentrated on supporting Saka and England during the World Cup.

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More recently, her Instagram Stories from Lagos, including a visit to an Adire market, prompted some fans to wonder whether planning had resumed.

Tolami Benson and Bukayo Saka | Instagram

However, those posts did not confirm any wedding arrangements.

The couple’s last reported public appearance together was at the Ballon d’Or ceremony, where Saka received the Socrates Award. Although they attended together, they did not walk the red carpet.

Questions remain unanswered

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The reported disappearance of the engagement post, claims of an unfollow and Benson’s account deactivation have left followers searching for an explanation.

For now, there is none from the couple themselves.

Tolami Benson and Bukayo Saka | Instagram