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Disaster for Arsenal as Arteta confirms Saka's injury nightmare

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:50 - 06 November 2026
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka receiving treatment on the pitch against Lens | Imago
Arsenal have been dealt a severe blow after manager Mikel Arteta confirmed Bukayo Saka will miss several more weeks with a quadriceps injury
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Arsenal have suffered another setback with Bukayo Saka expected to spend several more weeks on the sidelines after sustaining a quadriceps injury against Bayern Munich last month.

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Manager Mikel Arteta confirmed the winger would miss England's upcoming Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain, leaving the Gunners without one of their most influential attacking players for an extended period.

Arteta delivers worrying Saka injury update

Saka picked up the injury during Arsenal's Champions League draw against Bayern Munich and has yet to return to full training. Speaking ahead of Saturday's Premier League meeting with Hull City, Arteta admitted the 25-year-old still had considerable recovery work ahead of him.

"We're talking about weeks. Let's see, after the international break he'll start hitting the pitch... but unfortunately he's going to be out for a while," the Arsenal manager told reporters.

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The England international will therefore miss the national team's November fixtures against Croatia and Spain as he continues his rehabilitation. Arteta was reluctant to place a specific return date on the winger's recovery, saying he did not want to put unnecessary pressure on Arsenal's medical and fitness staff.

Saka's absence represents a significant concern for the Gunners, who will have to navigate their upcoming fixtures without a player who has become central to their attacking plans.

Arsenal receive positive news on Konsa

There was more encouraging news regarding defender Ezri Konsa, who was forced off with knee discomfort during Arsenal's 2-1 Champions League victory over Slavia Prague on Wednesday.

Arteta confirmed that the defender was feeling better, offering some relief after the concern surrounding his early departure.

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Arsenal remain in a strong position across both major competitions, sitting top of the Premier League with 24 points from nine matches.

They are also third in the Champions League standings, two points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

However, Saka's prolonged absence presents an unwanted challenge for Arteta as Arsenal attempt to maintain their momentum on both fronts.

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