Nobody like Yamal in Spain history — Atletico star defends Barcelona ace

Atletico Madrid's Alex Baena addressed claims Lamine Yamal received preferential treatment from the Spain FA.

Spain international Álex Baena has defended head coach Luis de la Fuente, dismissing accusations that Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal receives preferential treatment within the national team setup.

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The Atlético Madrid midfielder addressed the controversy during a press conference ahead of Spain's UEFA Nations League Group C clash against England, scheduled for 20:45 on November 15 at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium.

The accusations of favouritism

The controversy originated following Yamal's absence from Spain's 2-0 away victory over the Czech Republic on November 12.

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The 19-year-old forward withdrew from the squad after finishing Barcelona's 2-1 LALIGA victory over Atlético Madrid at the Metropolitano on November 8 with right knee discomfort.

Following medical examinations, the Spanish Football Federation permitted Yamal to remain in Catalonia to continue his recovery rather than travelling to Prague.

🚨🎙️| Alex Baena on Lamine Yamal: “We have to understand that we’ve NEVER had a player in Spain with the kind of profile and influence Lamine has.” “And I don’t think it’s special treatment, But I think we also understand what Lamine needs, because he’s very important to us.” https://t.co/fBvcY7ysUT — Kalshi FC (@KalshiFC) November 14, 2026

According to reports, the decision sparked external criticism, with journalists such as Pol Tenorio claiming that Barcelona enjoy an unfair advantage and that the federation allows the club to do as it pleases regarding international fixtures.

What Baena said

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Baena rejected the narrative that the teenager operates under a different set of rules, insisting the medical withdrawal was standard procedure.

"Yes, but he has not had privileges. He finished with discomfort at the Metropolitano; he has had tests, and that's it," Baena explained. "We have to understand that we have never had a player with Lamine's impact. But I think Luis would have done it with everyone."

He further argued that the controversy was manufactured by the media, while acknowledging that if any player warranted special care, the squad would accept it.

"It's more the noise from outside than what is experienced inside," Baena added. "If at some point there has to be special treatment, all the players would understand it."

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The return against England

De la Fuente has confirmed that Yamal has made a complete recovery and is in peak physical condition to face England.

The fixture will see both Yamal and Baena return to the Metropolitano, the same stadium where Yamal sustained the initial knock and where Baena currently plays his club football.