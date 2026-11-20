Amokachi gave me his car! Hull City owner explains why he will never forget Super Eagles legend

Hull City owner Acun Ilıcalı has opened up on his close friendship with Super Eagles legend Daniel Amokachi, describing the Nigerian as someone he will “never forget.”

Speaking on The Overlap, the Turkish media mogul recalled the early days of his career as a young reporter covering Beşiktaş in the 1990s, when Amokachi was starring for the Istanbul club after leaving Everton.

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Ilıcalı said he became so close to the players that the coach would sometimes ask him where they were.

Amokachi, who remains one of Nigeria's best-ever players, trusted him completely.

"One memory from that time that I will never forget is Daniel Amokachi. He had played for Everton, and we became like brothers,” Ilıcalı said.

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“Amokachi spoke only to me and nobody else. All the reporters were asking me to let him speak to them.

“I was looking after him, and he gave me his card. He trusted me so much that he would leave me his Mercedes-Benz 500 SL when he went to Nigeria.

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"I would drive the 500 SL to work, and the whole company was shocked.”

The most dramatic story involved a high-stakes Istanbul derby against Fenerbahçe — the club Ilıcalı supported as a boy. On the morning of the match, Amokachi called to say he had missed his flight and was stranded in London. Ilıcalı initially hesitated.

“If I had told the Beşiktaş directors, they would have brought him over on a private jet. But Beşiktaş were playing Fenerbahçe, and I support Fenerbahçe.”

Dan the Bull, as Amokachi was fondly called, made 44 appearances for Nigeria, scoring 13 goals. He also enjoyed a successful spell at Beşiktaş, scoring 25 goals and providing 23 assists in 112 appearances.

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