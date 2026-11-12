Moved from Nigeria to the UK? Here's how to stay safe as winter cold sets in.

Moved from Nigeria to the UK? Here's how to stay safe as winter cold sets in.

UK issues first winter cold alert: Essential tips for Nigerians experiencing their first winter

Winter is coming. Here's how to prepare if you just moved from Nigeria to the UK.

The UK has issued its first cold-health alert of the 2026/27 winter season.

Nigerians in affected areas may need to prepare for colder weather, especially if they are experiencing their first UK winter.

Residents are urged to keep warm and check on elderly relatives and vulnerable neighbours.

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The winter cold can take some getting used to for Nigerians who moved from the warm weather back home to the UK.

What may seem like an ordinary drop in temperature to someone who has lived there for years can be a difficult adjustment for someone experiencing their first British winter.

Beyond bringing out thicker jackets, knowing how to keep warm indoors, dress for the weather and protect yourself from the cold becomes essential as temperatures fall.

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That preparation is particularly relevant this week after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued the first cold-health alert of the 2026/27 winter season.

A yellow alert is in place for the North West and West Midlands from 9 am on Thursday, November 12, until 12 pm on Saturday, November 14, with other regions of England currently unaffected.

The alert is not a warning that everyone will become seriously ill. However, health authorities say low temperatures can pose greater risks to older people, those with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions and other vulnerable groups.

For Nigerians who are still getting used to British winters, here are some simple ways to prepare.

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Wear multiple layers of clothing to keep your body warm

Wear multiple layers of clothing to keep your body warm

The cold can feel very different from the weather many Nigerians are used to, particularly when temperatures drop further overnight.

Wearing layers can help you stay warm. Instead of relying on one bulky item, wear several layers and make sure you have suitable outerwear when going outside.

Make sure your home is warm enough

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Make sure your home is warm enough

Check that your heating is working properly, particularly if you have not needed to use it regularly in recent months. Rooms you spend most of your time in should be kept adequately warm.

It is also worth checking for cracks around windows and doors. Simple steps to reduce cold air entering the home can make a noticeable difference.

The UK's cold-weather guidance generally recommends heating frequently used rooms to at least 18°C, particularly for people who are older or vulnerable.

Stock up on essentials

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Stock up on essentials

If the weather worsens, having basic supplies at home can save you an unnecessary trip outside.

Make sure you have enough food, warm drinks and essential medication. If you regularly collect prescriptions, consider whether you have enough to avoid running out during a period of particularly cold weather.

Check on elderly relatives and vulnerable neighbours

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UKHSA says cold weather can have a serious impact on people aged 65 and above and those with existing health conditions. A quick phone call or visit could help you find out whether someone needs groceries, medication or help keeping their home warm.

Check in on an older parent, relative, neighbour, or community member who lives alone.

Understand what the yellow alert means

A yellow cold-health alert does not mean that everyone in the affected areas is in immediate danger.

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The Weather-Health Alerting system, operated by UKHSA and the Met Office, is designed to provide early warning when adverse temperatures could affect people's health and wellbeing.

In this case, the cold spell is expected to have a greater impact on particularly vulnerable people, rather than the wider population. The latest regional alerts can be checked through the UKHSA Weather-Health Alert dashboard.

With winter only just beginning, the latest warning is also a useful reminder for Nigerians across the UK to prepare ahead.

Check your heating, make sure you have suitable clothing and keep an eye on relatives or neighbours who may struggle more when temperatures fall.