Brazilian Wax or Hollywood Wax? Here’s Everything You Need to Know Before Booking

Your complete guide to Brazilian vs. Hollywood waxes. Understand what gets removed, the benefits, pain levels and how to choose the right style.

Gone are the days of having to use your soap and a shaving stick to shave, only to accidentally cut yourself or deal with the itchy, uncomfortable regrowth two days later.

Nowadays, more and more people are choosing waxes to get rid of their body hair. partly because they last longer, feel smoother, and save you the stress of shaving every few days.

With so many waxing styles out there, two of the most popular options still get mixed up all the time: the Brazilian wax and the Hollywood wax. They might sound similar, but they’re very different experiences. Here’s everything you need to know.

What Is a Brazilian Wax?

A Brazilian wax removes most of the hair in your intimate area but leaves you the option of keeping a small shape in front. This could be a neat strip (the classic landing strip), a tiny triangle, other small patches, or whatever makes you feel comfortable.

What gets removed: Hair on the sides.



Hair on the labia.



Hair around your bum.



Hair along the bikini line.



Everything except the small patch you choose to keep.

Advantages of a Brazilian Wax

Customisable : You choose the shape and size of the hair you want to keep.



Less intense : Many beginners find it less overwhelming because you’re not removing absolutely everything.



Neat: Perfect if you like grooming but don’t necessarily want a bare look.

Is It Painful?

It can hurt, especially the first time, but most people say the discomfort reduces after the first two or three sessions as the hair becomes softer and thinner.

What Is a Hollywood Wax?

A Hollywood wax takes everything off. This style removes all hair from the front, the labia, the bikini line and the bum. If the Brazilian is a curated look, the Hollywood is a full reset.

What gets removed: Every strand at the front.



Hair on the labia.



Hair in the bum crack.



Hair on the bikini line and sides.



No strips, no patches, nothing left behind.

Advantages of a Hollywood Wax

Completely smooth with no hair anywhere.



Low maintenance : You don’t have to think about shaping or trimming.



Great for hygiene: Many people feel fresher and cleaner, especially during workouts or hot weather.

Is It More Painful than a Brazilian?

Generally, yes, because more sensitive areas are involved. Although the pain still reduces over time.

Brazilian vs Hollywood: How Long Do They Last?

Both waxing styles last 3 - 6 weeks, depending on how fast your hair grows. However: First-timers may see regrowth sooner.



Regular waxers often go longer between appointments because the hair becomes less dense.

Either way, they last much longer than shaving, which only cuts the hair at the surface.

How to Prepare for Your Wax

Good prep makes your session easier, less painful, and more effective: Grow your hair to at least ¼ inch (about the size of a grain of rice).



Exfoliate gently the day before to lift dead skin and prevent ingrown hairs.



Avoid caffeine right before your appointment, as it can make you more sensitive.



Don’t apply oils, lotions, or deodorant to the area.



Make sure the skin is clean; many salons provide wipes before you start.

Aftercare: What to Do After Your Wax

Your skin will be sensitive after waxing, so treat it gently. Avoid tight underwear for the first 24 hours.



No gym, swimming or hot showers immediately afterwards (heat can irritate the skin).



Wear breathable cotton panties to reduce friction.



Apply aloe vera gel or a soothing post-wax product to calm the skin.



Exfoliate after 2–3 days to prevent ingrown hairs, but do it gently.

Hygiene & Safety: What You Should Look Out For

No matter the style you choose, the salon’s hygiene practices matter more than anything.

Look out for: Fresh gloves.



Clean, disposable spatulas.



No “double dipping” (the same spatula should not go back into the wax pot).



A clean table, new sheets or disposable paper.



A trained, licensed technician.

A clean environment prevents infections and irritation.

Cost: Which One Is More Expensive?

Prices vary depending on the salon, but in many places: A Brazilian wax is slightly cheaper because it removes less hair.



A Hollywood wax is slightly more expensive because it takes more time and covers a larger area.

Although in some salons, both may cost the same.

Which One Should You Choose?

Here’s a quick way to decide:

Choose a Brazilian if you… Prefer a groomed look but want to keep a small strip or patch

Are new to intimate waxing and want a less intense experience

Like having some hair for comfort or personal preference

Choose a Hollywood if you… Want to feel completely smooth and hair-free

Don’t want to deal with shaping or trimming

Prefer a cleaner feel for workouts, holidays, or everyday life

Don’t mind a slightly more sensitive experience.

If you’re team Brazilian or team Hollywood, the truth is simple: waxing gives you smoother skin, longer-lasting results, and freedom from the drama of shaving sticks and itchy regrowth.

Choosing between them comes down to what feels right for your body and your lifestyle. There’s no “better” option, just the one that makes you feel comfortable, confident, and well-groomed.

If you’ve been debating which wax to book, consider this your sign to go for it, and enjoy skin that stays smoother for longer.

