Boko Haram attacks Chibok again, razes down primary and secondary school

Suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists have attacked Kautikari community in Chibok, Borno State, setting primary and secondary school buildings on fire and forcing residents to flee.

Suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists attacked Kautikari community in Chibok.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The insurgents reportedly set primary and secondary school buildings ablaze.

Residents fled into bushes and nearby communities during the attack.

The incident has renewed concerns about the safety of schools in Borno State.

Suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists have launched another attack on Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State, setting primary and secondary school buildings ablaze in Kautikari community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The attack, which occurred on Friday evening, forced residents to flee their homes as the insurgents stormed the community and targeted public infrastructure, including educational facilities.

According to local sources, the attackers invaded Kautikari and set fire to both the community's primary and secondary schools before fleeing the area.

Residents reportedly escaped into nearby bushes and neighbouring communities to avoid being caught in the attack.

Although no deaths were immediately reported, the destruction of the schools has raised fresh concerns about the safety of educational institutions in Borno State and other parts of Nigeria's North-East region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest incident adds to a long list of attacks on schools by insurgent groups, which have repeatedly targeted educational facilities as part of their campaign against Western-style education.

For many residents, the attack has reopened painful memories of the 2014 Chibok schoolgirls' abduction, when Boko Haram kidnapped 276 students from the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, drawing international attention to the insurgency in Nigeria.

More than a decade later, communities in the area continue to face security threats despite ongoing military operations against insurgent groups.

Reports indicate that Kautikari community has suffered multiple attacks in recent months, forcing some residents to abandon their homes and livelihoods.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The destruction of the schools is expected to further disrupt education in the community, where access to learning has already been affected by years of insecurity.

Boko Haram insurgents

The attack also comes amid renewed concerns about the protection of schools across the North-East, following recent incidents involving the abduction of students and attacks on rural communities.

Community members say the repeated targeting of schools threatens the future of children in the area and undermines efforts to rebuild communities affected by years of conflict.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest attack highlights the continuing challenge posed by Boko Haram and ISWAP factions despite government efforts to restore peace and stability across the region.