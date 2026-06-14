Borno government reintegrates a new set of 720 repentant terrorists with their 992 spouses, 2,050 children into the society

Borno State has reintegrated 720 repentant insurgents, along with 992 spouses and 2,050 children, after completing rehabilitation and deradicalisation programmes.

Borno reintegrated 720 repentant insurgents into society after rehabilitation.

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The exercise also included 992 spouses and 2,050 children.

Beneficiaries underwent counselling and vocational training before reintegration.

The programme is part of efforts to promote peace and reduce insurgency in the state.

The Borno State Government has successfully reintegrated 720 repentant Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents back into society . The beneficiaries, officially described as low-risk and minor clients, completed a rigorous deradicalisation, rehabilitation, and reintegration (DRR) programme under the state's non-kinetic peace initiative.

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Speaking at a graduation ceremony held at the Hajj Camp in Maiduguri, the Special Adviser on Security to the Borno State Governor, Brigadier General Ishaq Abdullahi (retd.), disclosed that the returnees belonged to Batch 9 of the initiative. To symbolise their commitment to peace and community adherence, the repentant fighters were sworn in using the Holy Quran before being released to their respective local government areas.

According to General Abdullahi, the Borno Model has evolved into one of the most effective non-kinetic counter-insurgency programmes globally. Since its inception on July 5, 2021, under Governor Babagana Zulum's leadership, the initiative has witnessed an unprecedented turnout, with over 350,000 individuals willingly surrendering to the Nigerian military.

720 repentant Boko Haram and ISWAP insurgents

With the graduation of Batch 9, the total number of fully reintegrated individuals under the programme has risen to 9,680. The latest exercise also factored in the social welfare of the returnees' families, encompassing 992 spouses and 2,050 children associated with the former fighters.

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The security adviser explained that the rehabilitation process is highly structured. After surrendering at military locations for initial profiling and disarmament, the clients undergo comprehensive mental and physical transformation. The camp's weekly schedule balances spiritual restoration and vocational advancement. Tuesdays and Thursdays are dedicated to Islamic teachings, mental health counselling, hygiene awareness, and drug abuse education. On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, the participants focus entirely on acquiring life skills, including carpentry, tailoring, solar installation, phone repair, metal works, and bricklaying.

Borno state governor, Babagana Umara Zulum

To ensure sustainable livelihood opportunities, the state government provided the graduates with specialized starter packs. Communities across local councils, such as Bama, Konduga, Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC), Jere, Mafa, Dikwa, and Gwoza, had their local leaders, hunters, and the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) rigorously screen the beneficiaries before giving the final clearance for their homecoming.