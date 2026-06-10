EFCC arraigns Blessing CEO over alleged ₦69m property fraud, faces second fraud case

Relationship influencer Blessing CEO has pleaded not guilty to fresh fraud charges filed by the EFCC

Relationship influencer Blessing CEO has pleaded not guilty to fresh fraud charges filed by the EFCC

Relationship influencer Blessing CEO has been arraigned by the EFCC over an alleged ₦69.15 million property fraud, adding to a separate ₦36 million fraud case already before the courts.

EFCC has arraigned relationship influencer Blessing CEO over allegations that she collected ₦69.15 million by falsely claiming ownership of a Lekki property she leased to a health company.

She pleaded not guilty and was remanded in EFCC custody pending a hearing on her bail application scheduled for July 16.

The new case comes alongside a separate ₦36 million fraud case, bringing the total value of allegations against her to more than ₦105 million.

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Popular relationship influencer Blessing Okoro, widely known as Blessing CEO, was brought before a Lagos court on Tuesday on fresh fraud charges, adding to a growing list of legal troubles that now sees her facing two separate EFCC cases simultaneously.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission accused her before a Special Offences Court in Ikeja of collecting ₦69.15 million from a health company by claiming she owned a property in Lekki that she then leased to them for five years.

Blessing CEO arrested by EFCC for fraud

The EFCC's position is that she did not own the property and used the false claim to pocket the money. She was charged with obtaining money by false pretence and stealing.

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She pleaded not guilty.

The alleged victim is Hope Chiropractic Health Clinic Limited, which the EFCC says paid the sum in March 2025 based on Blessing CEO's representation that a property at Tunbosun Osobu Street, Lekki belonged to her and was available for a five-year lease.

EFCC tables fresh allegations against the influencer

At the hearing, her defence counsel raised an issue about how recently the charge had been served on the defendant, though the judge ruled that proceedings should continue regardless.

After her not guilty plea was entered, the prosecution asked that she be kept in EFCC custody until her appearance at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi the following day in a separate case.

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The judge agreed, remanding her in EFCC custody and scheduling her bail application and trial commencement for July 16.

The second case

The Ikoyi court appearance the prosecution referenced is an entirely separate fraud matter. On the same Tuesday, Justice Dipeolu of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi granted Blessing CEO bail of ₦10 million in an alleged ₦36 million fraud case she had previously been arraigned for.

The EFCC alleges the disputed property was represented as belonging to the defendant.

The bail terms are detailed; she must provide two sureties in the same amount, one of whom must be a family member. Both sureties are required to submit proof of employment, BVN, NIN, valid phone numbers, international passports, tax clearance for the last two years and six passport photographs before she can be released.

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