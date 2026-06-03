IMF warns governments against broad subsidies as food inflation, energy prices rise

The IMF warns that while broad-based subsidies and price caps offer temporary relief, they ultimately strain public budgets and risk worsening long-term inflation.

The IMF warns that while broad-based subsidies and price caps offer temporary relief, they ultimately strain public budgets and risk worsening long-term inflation.

The IMF has warned governments against broad subsidies, fuel tax cuts and price controls to combat food and energy inflation, urging targeted support for vulnerable households instead.

The Fund says broad fuel subsidies, tax cuts and price caps can worsen inflation, strain government budgets and increase global shortages.

Governments should protect vulnerable households through cash transfers and social welfare programmes rather than suppressing market prices.

Emerging economies are more vulnerable to food and energy price shocks due to weaker safety nets, tighter fiscal conditions and higher borrowing costs.

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The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cautioned governments against relying on widespread subsidies, fuel tax cuts and price controls to tackle rising food and energy prices, warning that such measures can worsen inflation, increase public spending pressures and contribute to global shortages.

In a report titled "Responding to the Energy and Food Price Shock: Getting the Policy Details Right," the IMF said policymakers are facing difficult choices as households and businesses struggle with higher living costs amid renewed volatility in global energy markets.

According to the Fund, governments often face pressure to shield citizens from rising prices, but poorly targeted interventions can create bigger economic problems in the long run.

Because lower-income families spend a massive chunk of their earnings on food and energy, the IMF advocates for targeted cash transfers rather than blanket subsidies.

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"When global energy prices spike, governments face an unenviable dilemma: shield people and businesses while straining already reduced room in public budgets or let prices rise for everyone and risk social and political backlash," the IMF said.

The warning comes as many countries continue to battle stubborn inflation, with concerns that ongoing geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions could drive food and energy costs even higher.

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No one-size-fits-all solution

According to the report, governments should allow domestic energy prices to reflect global market realities to encourage energy efficiency and prevent shortages.

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The IMF noted that countries differ widely in terms of energy dependence, fiscal capacity and social welfare systems, meaning there is no universal policy response to price shocks.

However, it said governments should generally allow domestic energy prices to reflect global market conditions while providing targeted support for vulnerable households.

"Fiscal measures have a role to play, but they need to be temporary, targeted, timely, and tailored," the report stated.

The Fund described the current surge in food and energy prices as a negative supply shock, a situation where costs rise while economic activity weakens, creating challenges for both governments and central banks.

It warned that sustained increases in energy prices can significantly reduce household purchasing power, particularly among low-income families, while also squeezing businesses.

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"If unaddressed, this can cause lasting damage by pushing more people into poverty and forcing businesses to shut down," the report indicated.

Higher prices should reflect market realities

The IMF argued that countries, especially those that rely heavily on imported energy, should avoid suppressing price increases because higher global energy costs represent a real loss of national income.

The Fund estimated that energy-importing nations could lose between two and three per cent of their gross domestic product (GDP) in real income over a relatively short period when global prices spike.

"When price shocks are unusually large or disruptive but likely to be temporary, governments may have a case for more active fiscal policy, only if they can afford it," the IMF said.

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Even then, it stressed that government interventions should focus on easing the adjustment process rather than preventing prices from rising.

"Most of the price increases should be passed through upfront," it added.

According to the IMF, allowing prices to reflect market realities helps consumers and businesses adjust consumption patterns, encourages efficiency and reduces the risk of shortages.

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Targeted cash transfers preferred

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The Fund recommends leveraging existing digital social protection frameworks to deliver direct financial relief to those who actually need it most.

While supporting market-based pricing, the Fund emphasised the need to protect poor and vulnerable households from the impact of rising food and energy costs.

It noted that lower-income families typically spend a much larger share of their earnings on essentials such as food, electricity, cooking fuel and transportation.

"Protecting them is important to preserving social cohesion and avoiding a surge in poverty," the IMF said.

The organisation identified targeted cash transfers through existing social protection programmes as the most effective way to provide relief without distorting markets.

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Where welfare systems are weak, governments can temporarily expand coverage or increase benefit payments to reach households at risk of falling into poverty.

The IMF also suggested temporary rebates or measures that spread price increases over time during exceptionally severe but short-lived shocks.

As a last resort, it said temporary tax reductions or subsidies on staple foods could be considered where food security is under threat and social safety nets are inadequate.

However, such measures should include a clear exit plan.

Support businesses without creating long-term burdens

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The Fund said support for businesses should focus on helping otherwise viable companies survive temporary cash-flow challenges caused by rising costs.

"Support should address short-term cash-flow problems, not deeper viability issues," it stated.

It recommended government-backed loans, emergency credit facilities and temporary tax or social security payment deferrals as more effective options than direct subsidies.

According to the IMF, these tools are generally cheaper for governments and easier to withdraw once economic conditions improve.

The report warned that broad-based support programmes often become politically difficult to remove and can place significant strain on public finances.

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IMF criticises fuel subsidies and price caps

The IMF was particularly critical of blanket fuel subsidies, energy tax cuts and price caps, arguing that they often benefit wealthier households more than the poor.

"Energy tax cuts, price caps, or general subsidies mute the important signals from prices, usually benefit higher-income households more, and are hard to phase out," the report said.

It warned that such measures can drive up government spending, encourage excessive consumption and contribute to higher global demand, which may ultimately push international prices even higher.

The Fund added that broad price controls should only be considered under very limited circumstances, such as when shocks are clearly temporary and governments have sufficient fiscal resources to absorb the costs.

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"Even then," the IMF said, such measures should be "exceptional, temporary, transparent, and tightly circumscribed."

"As a rule, full price freezes should be avoided."

Developing countries face tougher choices

The IMF noted that the trade-offs are often more severe in emerging and developing economies, where social safety nets tend to be weaker and food and energy account for a larger share of household spending.

These countries also face higher borrowing costs, tighter fiscal conditions and greater pressure to respond quickly when living costs rise.

The Fund further warned that actions taken by wealthier countries can have unintended consequences for poorer nations.

"When larger or richer countries suppress domestic price signals, global demand rises, international prices increase, and shortages worsen, hurting poorer importing countries the most," it said.

The IMF concluded that governments should adopt carefully designed and temporary measures to manage food and energy price shocks while maintaining fiscal sustainability.

"The key question is not whether to act, but how to act effectively," the report stated.