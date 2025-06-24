OdumoduBlvck v Blaqbonez: A timeline of their rap beef

The rap beef between two of Nigeria's leading rappers, OdumoduBlvck and Blaqbonez, turned a new chapter recently after Blaqbonez linked up with veteran rapper A-Q for a new single, 'Who's Really Rapping'.

On one hand, the track is a take on the state of Nigerian hip hop, whose current custodian is the hitmaker OdumoduBlvck, who appears to be the major target.



T he track also doubles as a rhetorical question on the quality of rappers, with the duo emphasising their superiority overall with a barely concealed emphasis on OdumoduBlvck.

The diss track isn't lost on OdumoduBlvck, who has taken to X to restate his status as the face of Nigerian hip hop while calling out Blaqbonez and A-Q in a series of tirades that combine direct shots and mockery.

While the reason behind the beef is largely unknown, OdumoduBlvck has accused his opposition of backbiting, jealousy, and betrayal via his social media posts and diss tracks.

In a podcast appearance, he also expressed his disgust at Blaqbonez's claims of being the best rapper in Africa, which he says are a fallacy.

Details are even bleaker on Blaqbonez's side of the battle, with the lyricist mute on the reason behind the beef. However, hints from his diss directed at OdumoduBlvck have focused on his rap credentials, which he mocks.

On 'Who's Really Rapping,' Blaqbones addresses an old man speaking on his name and a rapper pushing 50 and not acting his age. The reference is a sub to OdumoduBlvck, whose age is often the subject of trolls.

This song appears to be a reply to OdumoduBlvck's shots on his recent album 'The Machine Is Coming,' where he declared war on Blaqbonez.

However, long before swords were drawn alongside battle lines, both rappers maintained a public friendship. In March 2023, OdumoduBlvck, in his outspoken nature, had given Blaqbonez his flower in an X post where he admitted to admiring him and using part of his blueprint.

Their friendships led to them featuring on each other's albums with Blaqbonez on ‘Tesla Boy’ off his 2023 album ‘Eziokwu’ and Odumodublvck returning the favour on ‘Dollarz’ off ‘Emeka Must Shine’.

Their relationship wasn't just one of mutual respect from colleagues who admire each other's craft.

It was a public display of brotherhood and affection that led OdumoduBlvck to describe them as one of the greatest duos in Nigerian music just before the release of their third collaboration, ‘Technician’, in April 2024.

It was after their explosive collaboration on ‘Technician’ that things went sour between the stars.

Although there were industry rumours of a fallout, there was hardly any public proof until OdumoduBlvck began making a series of posts directed at opponents who were talking down on his talent and capacity to enjoy a lengthy career.

While fans weren’t sure who the intended target of the sub was, speculations continued to fly.

Blaqbonez appeared to be the first to take shots via his music with ‘Haibo Freestyle’ released in October 2024.



In the video, flanked by his crew and associates, he laid bold claims to the top spots while dismissing any form of competition. Although it was cultural for rappers to lay claim to the top spot in hip hop, it also suggested a dismissal of the position held by OdumoduBlvck.

The reply came one month later in ‘Pussy Niggaz,’ which OdumoduBlvck shared on Instagram with the caption “The Mad King Is On The Run”.



This song was the first major sign that the relationship they once shared had gone sour although it remained unclear when it all went wrong.



The record left no doubt that there was hostility between the duo, with what were barely concealed shots directed at a rapper accused of flirting with his guy’s babe.

OdumoduBlvck even went as far as dropping the kamikaze line “even if I am not the King of hip hop, you’re not the best”.



He also mocked the rapper for falling off, lacking hits, and being a coward. However, what suggested that Blaqbonez was the target was the line “okpelenge, break that man like a ruler”.



“Okpelenge” is a Nigerian pidgin English reference for a skinny person. It was not hard to guess the rapper that matched this description.

Proof of a rift would be intensified by OdumoduBlvck’s constant tirade on X, where he flaunts the chart success of his album ‘Eziokwu’ while daring his opposition to match his strides.

Further evidence would come in the form of his heated back-and-forth with Chocolate City signee Major AJ after the Afrobeats star claimed that Shallipopi and OdumoduBlvck’s ‘Cast’ was not a rap song and was undeserving of a Headies nomination.

OdumoduBlvck doubled down on his album ‘The Machine Is Coming’ where he took shots on several tracks.



On ‘Wage War,’ he mocked his opponent for wanting all he has, including his “shima” (Nigerian pidgin English slang girlfriend). This was consistent with his claims on ‘Pussy Niggas’ which also made the album.

On ‘Go Report,’ he defends a baddie who is mistaken for a harlot. He spends most of the songs painting explicit pictures, which he uses to taunt his opponents, who he insists want what he has.

After releasing ‘The Machine Is Coming,’ OdumoduBlvck took the gloves off and started doubling down on his disses while still not mentioning Blaqbonez’s name.



Some of his associates from the Antiworld Gangstars also began throwing shots at him. It was clear that a beef was afoot even if Blaqbonez never said anything on social media.

When Blaqbonez released his song ‘Follow Her’ featuring Kizz Daniel, OdumoduBlvck posted "Nothing can hide wack music" on X. This was a direct shot at Blaqbonez.

Since then, the beef has gotten more heated with the latest being Blaqbonez’s shot on ‘Who’s Really Rapping’ featuring A-Q, which led to the first public confrontation between the duo, with Blaqbonez demanding that he take the beef off social media and into the booth.

In the heat of the face off, a clip of an interview of OdumoduBlvck alongside his crew, the Anti World Gangstars, on Radio Jusmen surfaced online. It fuelled the beef as he calls out Blaqbonez for claiming to be the best rapper.