Best festivals to experience during Sallah in Nigeria

Best festivals to experience during Sallah in Nigeria

3 spectacular festivals in Nigeria to experience during Eid (Sallah) 2026

Planning your Sallah holiday getaway?

Discover the Nigerian cultural and music festivals happening this Sallah holiday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get official 2026 dates and locations for the spectacular Kano Durbar and Ojude Oba.

Explore how to experience elite fashion, royal horse parades, and more.

Gain essential travel tips on accommodation, local dress codes, and insider festival secrets.

Nigeria truly comes alive during Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha (Sallah).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Across the country, cities and towns erupt into colourful celebrations filled with hypnotic music, royal horse riding, high-fashion statements, and rich culinary displays.

For travellers and locals alike, the Sallah season offers the ultimate window to experience Nigerian culture at its peak.

From the majestic, centuries-old Durbars of the North to the colourful, equestrian display of Ojude Oba, here are the absolute best events to attend during Eid in Nigeria.

1. The Royal Durbar Festivals (Northern Nigeria)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hausa people at the Durbar festival

The Durbar Festival is arguably the grandest cultural attraction during Eid in Nigeria. This centuries-old tradition takes place across major ancient emirates following both Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.

The Famous Kano Durbar (Day 2 of Eid)

The Kano Durbar is the undisputed heavyweight of Northern Nigerian tourism. Thousands of royal horsemen parade through the ancient city clad in magnificent regalia.

Led by the Emir of Kano, the procession features traditional musicians, acrobats, and praise singers. The horses themselves are an art piece, decorated with expensive, colourful textiles and silver ornaments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Katsina, Zaria, and Bauchi Durbars (Day 1, 2 & 3 of Eid)

If you want to avoid the massive crowds of Kano but still experience pure royal prestige, the Durbars in Katsina, Zaria (Zazzau Emirate), and Bauchi offer equally breathtaking horse-riding displays and deep historical insight.

2. The Ilorin Grand Durbar (Kwara State)

Durbar Festival – Ilorin

Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State, hosts a rapidly growing Sallah Durbar that beautifully combines Yoruba and Fulani cultures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. The Ojude Oba Festival (Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State)

Farooq Oreagba at Ojude Oba [Fola Stag]

If the North is known for the Durbar, the Southwest is defined by Ojude Oba. Taking place exactly three days after Eid al-Kabir (Big Sallah), this is one of the most covered cultural festivals on African social media.

This year, the Ojude Oba festival is set to take place on Friday, the 30th of May.

While Ojude Oba originated as a small gathering of Muslim converts paying homage to the Awujale (King) of Ijebuland for allowing them to practise Islam, it has evolved into a completely non-religious, massive celebration of Ijebu heritage, uniting Muslims, Christians, and traditionalists alike.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What to expect:

The Regberegbe (Age Grades): Different age groups compete in a dazzling display of wealth, elite fashion, and custom-tailored Aso-Ebi (matching luxury fabrics).

The Baloguns: The descendants of the city's wartime commanders ride into the venue on horseback, firing traditional muskets into the air in salute to the King.

Pro-travel tips for Sallah 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

Book accommodation early: Cities like Kano and Ijebu-Ode sell out their best hotels months before the festivals.

Hire a local guide: For events like the Northern Durbars, a local guide is crucial to securing prime viewing spots safely.