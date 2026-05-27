Balloranking re-signs with Dapper Music & Entertainment in renewed multi-year partnership

Dapper Music & Entertainment has announced that Nigerian artist Balloranking has officially re-signed with the company, renewing a partnership that has developed steadily over the last four years and reaffirming both parties’ commitment to long-term growth, consistency, and artist development.

The renewed agreement was formalised during a signing ceremony held at the Dapper Group headquarters in Lagos, marking a continuation of a relationship that has evolved alongside Balloranking’s rise within Nigeria’s contemporary street-pop and Afrobeats landscape.

The new deal reflects updated terms shaped by the progress achieved throughout the partnership and signals the beginning of a new phase for the artist, with a forthcoming project already in development and further details expected in the coming weeks.

Since first partnering with Dapper Music & Entertainment in 2022, Balloranking has emerged as one of the most consistent voices within Nigeria’s evolving street-pop movement.

Across multiple releases, collaborations, and live appearances, the partnership has been defined by steady development rather than short-term visibility, allowing the artist to grow organically while maintaining the emotional honesty and street-rooted perspective that shaped his early appeal.

Since first partnering with Dapper Music & Entertainment in 2022, Balloranking has emerged as one of the most consistent voices within Nigeria’s evolving street-pop movement

Through Dapper Music & Entertainment’s infrastructure spanning label services, strategic rollout planning, branding, distribution, media positioning, and live performance support, Balloranking has expanded from an emerging act with grassroots momentum into a recognised artist with national reach and growing international visibility. Distribution for releases under the partnership has continued through Dvpper Digital, supporting consistent audience growth across streaming platforms and digital markets.

Over the course of the partnership, Balloranking has delivered projects and records that strengthened his identity as an artist capable of balancing melodic accessibility with introspective storytelling.

The re-signing also reinforces Dapper Music & Entertainment’s broader approach to artist relationships, one centred on continuity, trust, and scalable long-term development rather than transactional momentum

From Trench Kid Deluxe to Ghetto Gospel and subsequent releases, his catalogue has resonated strongly with audiences drawn to emotionally grounded music shaped by real-life experience, helping establish him as one of the defining voices within a new generation of Nigerian street-pop artists.

The re-signing also reinforces Dapper Music & Entertainment’s broader approach to artist relationships, one centred on continuity, trust, and scalable long-term development rather than transactional momentum. As the Nigerian music industry continues to expand globally, sustained partnerships between artists and management structures have increasingly become an important indicator of stability and shared vision.

Damilola “Dapper” Akinwunmi, CEO of Dapper Group

Speaking on the renewed agreement, Damilola “Dapper” Akinwunmi, CEO of Dapper Group, described the re-signing as a continuation of a partnership built on mutual trust and shared growth.

“Re-signing Balloranking means more to us than adding a name to the roster; it’s a renewal of trust between an artist and a label that has grown together. Four years in, we’re not starting over; we’re building on everything we’ve already proven. The best of this partnership is still ahead.”

Afrobeats star Balloranking

Balloranking also reflected on the relationship and the decision to continue building within the Dapper ecosystem.

“Dapper Music has been home from day one. We’ve grown together, won together, and there was never any question about staying. This isn’t just a new deal. It’s a promise to keep going harder. The streets haven’t seen the best of me yet.”

The announcement arrives at a time when Dapper Group continues to strengthen its position within Nigeria’s music business infrastructure. Through its combined operations across artist development, distribution, live entertainment, branding, and media execution, the company currently accounts for an estimated eight per cent of Nigeria’s streaming market and generates more than one billion streams annually across its ecosystem.