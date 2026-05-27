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How the “Choose Milk” campaign could change how families think about dairy

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 14:40 - 27 May 2026
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If you’ve ever picked up a milk pack assuming all “milky” options offer the same nutritional value, you’re not alone.
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That widespread assumption is exactly what the newly launched Choose Milk Campaign is set to address. Officially unveiled at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, on the 25th of May 2026, this bold national initiative is taking on one important mission: helping Nigerian families make smarter, healthier dairy choices through better nutrition education.

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So, What Exactly Is the “Choose Milk” Campaign?

Nigeria continues to face nutrition challenges; better dietary choices can only be promoted with better awareness. Backed by the Danish Dairy Board, the European Union, and key Nigerian ministries, the campaign aims to educate consumers on the difference between real dairy milk and creamers.

Speaking at the launch, Lars Jensen noted that many consumers are unaware that creamers often lack the key nutrients naturally found in dairy milk.

Why This Matters for Nigerian Families

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Nigeria still faces nutrition challenges, and stakeholders stressed that better health outcomes begin with helping consumers understand what they consume and how it affects their long-term well-being.

The Director of Food and Drug Services at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Mrs Olufowolabi-Yusuf Adeola MNI, described the initiative as timely, noting that campaigns like this help close the nutrition literacy gap and enable families to make informed dietary choices.

In simpler terms?

Better information today could mean healthier households tomorrow.

Big Names, Bigger Mission

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The launch drew a powerful mix of policymakers, healthcare experts, regulators, media figures, and influencers.

Among the notable personalities present at the launch were the Deputy Director and Head of Nutrition, Mrs Victoria Nsofor from the Standards Organisation of Nigeria; popular actress Funke Akindele; popular Paediatrician Dr. Ayodele Renner (Noisy Naija Paediatrician); as well as several senior government officials, respected media personalities, digital creators, and lifestyle influencers who joined the campaign to amplify awareness around dairy nutrition and informed consumer choices.

The Danish Consul General to Nigeria, Her Excellency Ms Jette Bjerrum, emphasised that real progress in nutrition education only happens when governments, healthcare institutions, development organisations, and responsible industry actors move together.

What Happens Next?

The Choose Milk Campaign is designed to run for three years and will show up where Nigerians actually are:

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  • Community engagement events that bring the conversation to neighbourhoods

  • School sessions targeting children and the parents picking their lunchboxes

  • Social media campaigns (find them at @choosemilkng)

  • TV and radio awareness programmes for broader reach

  • A dedicated website at www.choosemilk.ng

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