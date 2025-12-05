New Music Friday: 10 Songs You Should Check Out This Week Featuring Shallipopi, Wizkid, and Tiwa Savage.

The final stretch of 2025 has arrived, and the industry is evidently saving the heavy hitters for last. The week’s undisputed headline is the arrival of Shallipopi’s third studio album, AURACLES.

The Pluto Presido has skipped the sophomore slump entirely, delivering a project stacked with what might be the most aggressive feature list of the year: Wizkid, Burna Boy, Gunna, Swae Lee, Ruger, and Young Jonn all make appearances. Yet, amidst the star power, the conversation is already shifting to the individual tracks that are set to dominate the "Detty December" rotation.

Here are the 10 essential tracks you need to add to your playlist this weekend:

"Like That (Bomboclat)” – Shallipopi ft. Wizkid

If 2025 has taught us anything, it is that Wizkid’s feature run is bulletproof. The Grammy winner has spent the last 12 months turning every guest verse into a headline, and his chemistry with Shallipopi on 'Like That (Bomboclat)' is no exception. The track is a nlend of amapiano log drums and spacey Afropop, with Wizkid delivering a verse that feels both effortless and expensive. It’s the standout moment on AURACLES, an album that could define Pluto Presido’s legacy.

“Holy Romance” – Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel has never had a bad year, but 2025 has been particularly kind to Vado. Fresh off the success of his Uncle K: Lemon Chase EP, he returns with “Holy Romance,” a single that doubles down on his signature "love with no stress" philosophy. The production is folk, mid-tempo, designed specifically for wedding receptions and late-night drives.

“Shona Phatsi/On Da Floor” – CIZA, Mavo, ZVRI, Ney The Bae, Smilo

Mavo is unstoppable. The Billboard African Rookie of the Month (November 2025) expands his territory south, teaming up with South African star CIZA for this Amapiano heater. CIZA, for the uninitiated, is Amapiano royalty by blood, the son of Mafikizolo’s Nhlanhla Mafu and music exec TK Nciza. Together, they deliver a high-octane floor filler that cements Mavo’s status as Nigeria’s viral export of the year.

“Punish You” – Tolani ft. Pheelz

One thing about Tolani is that she will always remain true to her sound and her newest album Sh!t I Never Finished sounds encouraging on the first listen. Her music continues to carve out a lane distinct from her famous surname. The daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola teams up with acclaimed producer-artist Pheelz for “Punish You,” a R&B-Afrobeats hybrid themed on heartbreak. Tolani’s vocals are smoky and precise, providing the perfect counterpoint to Pheelz’s high-energy production and guest verse.

“On a Low” – Elestee ft. Ayra Starr

This song has the potential to be the TikTok sound of the week. MAVIN Records’ leading ladies Elestee (formerly known as Lifesize Teddy) and the "Sabi Girl" herself, Ayra Starr, team uo for “On a Low,” a track that feels engineered for viral choreography. The chemistry is great, with Ayra’s gritty melodies weaving seamlessly into Elestee’s laid-back flow.

“OTS” – Tml Vibez, Minz, Efosa

'OTS' - short for Omo to shan (The pretty girl), is a breath of fresh air in a landscape saturated with high-speed Afropop. Tml Vibez, Minz, and Efosa strip things back, fusing Afro-R&B with the darker, brooding elements of drill. The track opens with a deceptive 13-second slow dancehall intro before transitioning into a bass-heavy groove. It’s a moody, atmospheric record that rewards the patient listener.

“Be Happy” – Duncan Mighty ft. Tiwa Savage

Port Harcourt’s First Son returns. Duncan Mighty links up with the Queen of Afrobeats, Tiwa Savage, for 'Be Happy,' a track that serves as a prelude to his massive homecoming concert later this month. The song sees Tiwa stepping out of her pop comfort zone to embrace a fusion of highlife and gospel, delivering a message of gratitude that feels timely for the year's end.

“Come Back” – Damie ft. Dolapo Martins

Grammy-nominated producer Damie takes a sharp left turn with 'Come Back,' a collaboration with Lagos-based folk musician Dolapo Martins. Drawing heavy inspiration from Fela Kuti’s 1972 classic “Lady,” the track is a masterclass in modern Afro-fusion. The production is exceptional, horn-heavy, intricate, and dusty, providing a rich canvas for Martins’ storytelling. It’s a sophisticated listen for the true music heads.

“SKILLS” – KJ Spio, NSG, Fave

Now this is a transatlantic smash. Ghanaian-British creative powerhouse KJ Spio connects the dots between London and Lagos, recruiting UK collective NSG and Nigerian songstress Fave for “SKILLS”. Fave’s silky vocals glide over the beat, balancing the energetic, street-smart verses from the NSG boys. It’s a silky smooth party starter that bridges the gap between the diaspora and the continent perfectly.

“Aura 4 Aura” – Berri Tiga