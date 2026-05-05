Celebrities arrive in bold, high-fashion looks at the 2026 Met Gala, showcasing creativity, elegance, and standout red carpet moments.

Celebrities arrive in bold, high-fashion looks at the 2026 Met Gala, showcasing creativity, elegance, and standout red carpet moments.

Best dressed celebrities at the 2026 Met Gala: Beyoncé, Rihanna, SZA and more shut down the red carpet

Beyoncé returns to the Met Gala after 10 years alongside Rihanna, Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams, as celebrities showcase bold, artistic fashion and standout red carpet moments.

Beyoncé made a major comeback after 10 years, attending with Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Rihanna closed the red carpet in a jewel-covered Maison Margiela look, arriving late with A$AP Rocky.

Co-chairs Nicole Kidman and Venus Williams stood out with elegant designer outfits and shared their excitement.

Stars like SZA, Sabrina Carpenter and Jeremy Pope embraced creative, vintage, and artistic fashion themes.

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The 2026 Met Gala delivered exactly what fashion lovers came for, drama, craftsmanship, and a few unforgettable moments. From long-awaited returns to bold, conversation-starting looks, this year’s red carpet had no shortage of standout stars.

Here’s a closer look at the best dressed celebrities who owned the night.

Beyoncé makes a powerful return

Beyoncé

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After a decade away, Beyoncé didn’t just attend, she made a statement. The global icon returned to the Met Gala carpet in a striking creation by Olivier Rousteing that leaned fully into the night’s theme.

Her gown featured an intricate embellished skeleton design, paired with a dramatic feathered cape that moved like a performance piece on its own.

Speaking to the BBC on the carpet, she kept it simple: "It feels great to be here with my daughter and husband."

She arrived alongside Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter, who, at 14, turned heads as one of the youngest attendees, especially since the event traditionally enforces an 18+ guest list.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky close the carpet (again)

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Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

At this point, it’s basically tradition, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arriving last and stealing the show.

Rihanna wore a custom Maison Margiela couture piece designed by Glenn Martens, dripping in thousands of beads and jewels that shimmered under every flash.

Rocky kept things equally sharp in custom Chanel, stepping out in a pink coat with sleek black satin lapels. Effortless, but still loud enough to hold its own.

Nicole Kidman goes classic with a twist

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Nicole Kidman

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As one of the night’s co-chairs, Nicole Kidman delivered polished elegance in a red beaded Chanel column gown. The long sleeves and clean silhouette gave it that timeless feel, but the detailing made sure it still popped.

She attended with her daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, keeping things very much in the “family but make it fashion” lane.

Venus Williams brings co-chair energy

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Venus Williams

Also serving as co-chair, Venus Williams stepped out in a black sparkling gown, elevated with a bold silver neckpiece that felt almost sculptural.

When asked how she felt about co-chairing, she didn’t hide the excitement: "I'm dancing inside."

And honestly, it showed.

Angela Bassett channels art and history

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Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett wore a soft pink gown by Prabal Gurung, inspired by the painting “Girl in a Pink Dress” by Laura Wheeler Waring.

It wasn’t just a look, it was storytelling. She also mentioned how fashion plays into her craft, saying it’s key to getting into character.

Jeremy Pope leans into vintage drama

Jeremy Pope

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Jeremy Pope brought archival fashion to life with a Vivienne Westwood corseted jacket from Fall 1996.

The piece, crafted with pearls, sequins, glass beads, and silk duchess, was created by renowned corset maker Mr. Pearl. Structured, detailed, and very hard to ignore.

Chase Infiniti delivers a showstopper

Chase Infiniti

Chase Infiniti wore a Thom Browne dress inspired by the iconic Venus de Milo.

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The look featured a staggering 1.5 million sequins and over 600 shades of silk fringe. It was one of those outfits that made people pause mid-step, no exaggeration.

SZA goes vintage with a twist

SZA

SZA’s look was all about texture and storytelling. Wearing a custom Bode ensemble, her outfit was made entirely from vintage materials sourced via eBay, think tapestries, curtains, and antique beadwork.

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It felt nostalgic but still fresh, which is not easy to pull off.

Sabrina Carpenter brings film to fashion

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter leaned into playful creativity with a Dior tulle slit dress made from actual film strips, specifically from the movie Sabrina.

A literal fashion-meets-cinema moment.

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Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector keep it sleek

Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector

Not every standout look has to scream. Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector proved that with coordinated Tom Ford outfits that leaned into clean lines and understated elegance.

No theatrics, just quiet confidence, and it worked.

The 2026 Met Gala red carpet had a bit of everything, nostalgia, risk-taking, art references, and serious couture craftsmanship. But more than anything, it felt personal. From Beyoncé’s family moment to Rihanna’s signature late arrival, these weren’t just outfits, they were statements.