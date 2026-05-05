Popular Nigerian Pastor Apostle Femi Lazarus relocates to Kenya with his Family, cites God's instruction

Apostle Femi Lazarus, who is the lead pastor of Light Nation Church, has revealed that God instructed him and his family to leave Nigeria for Kenya.

Apostle Femi Lazarus relocates to Kenya, citing divine instruction.

He moves with his family and some pastors from his Light Nation Church.

Apostle Lazarus will continue his ministry from Kenya.

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During his visit to a church service in Kenya on May 3rd, 2026, Apostle Femi Lazarus and his wife announced that he's relocating to the East African country, citing God's command as the reason for the move.

"We shared with the Reverend the instruction God gave to us," Apostle Lazarus, who was in the company of his wives and some of his ministry's pastors from Nigeria, said to the Kenya congregation before the Reverend announced to the church that Apostle Lazarus had received divine instructions to be based in the country.

Apostle Femi Lazarus has officially relocated to Kenya with his family to continue his ministry work. According to the cleric, the decision to move was based on divine instruction. “God instructed me to relocate to Kenya,” he says. pic.twitter.com/2EInohVoH7 — 𝐀𝐬𝐚𝐤𝐲𝐆𝐑𝐍 (@AsakyGRN) May 5, 2026

Mixed social media reactions have since followed the viral clip, with some questioning why he didn't receive instructions to relocate to Borno state or other Northern part of the country.

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Social media reacts to Apostle Lazarus' decision to relocate to Kenya with his family

Other observers defended Apostle Lazarus' decision and encouraged him for displaying obedience to divine instruction.

Apostle Lazarus is yet to publicly announce his decision to relocate to Kenya on his Instagram page, where he has over 2 million followers and shares clips of his sermons and moments from his Declassified Podcast. It's also unclear whether it will be a brief or prolonged stay in the country.

With the decision to move to Kenya, Apostle Lazarus becomes the latest Nigerian clergyman to relocate from Nigeria to another country.

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Pastor Sam Adeyemi

In 2024, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, the senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre in Lagos, relocated with his family to the United States, citing "troubling dreams" as the reason for the move.

Pastor W.F. Kumuyi

Also in 2024, the founder of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor W.F Kumuyi, denied that he and his family had reportedly relocated to the United Kingdom. Kumuyi stated that he was only juggling between Nigeria and the UK, although he spent most of his time outside the country.