Bee Shop: Nigeria’s first shop-and-earn platform is here
For years, online shopping in Nigeria has been one-way traffic.
You spend. You wait. You receive. End of story.
But what if that story had a better ending?
What if your next online shopping spree paid you back… in full? Not discounts. Not points that just remain in the app. Actual cash.
That’s the shift Bee Shop is bringing to Nigeria’s online shopping experience, and it’s about to change the game. They are turning your voice into their marketing!
Shop For Free
Here’s where it gets spicy.
Every day during launch (at exactly 13:00, 19:00 & 21:00), BeeShop opens limited slots at the BeeZone, where you can:
Buy products
Share your review on socials through photos or videos
Get up to 100% cashback
This simply means - you buy, you review, get your money back, and buy MORE!
You keep the item AND your cash. No gimmicks.
Your Opinion Is Your Currency
On Bee Shop, your voice isn’t just heard, it’s rewarded.
Now, your unboxing videos can earn you real money. Every review you create becomes part of a living ecosystem that fuels discovery, builds trust, and yes… earns you real rewards.
Put Your People On, Get Paid For It
You know how you always put your friends onto sweet deals?
Now imagine getting paid for that.
With Bee Shop’s Brand Ambassador Program, here is all you need to do:
Refer friends > They shop > You earn commission
Your network becomes your revenue stream.
Borderless Shopping
Bee Shop bridges global products with local convenience, giving you access to high-quality international finds without the usual friction.
Whether you’re:
Hunting for deals you can’t find locally
Looking for unique international products
Or just trying to shop smarter
Or looking to earn a side income that’s rewarding!
Bee Shop connects you to a global marketplace while keeping the rewards right here with you.
Don’t wait till everyone is talking about it. Sign up now
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