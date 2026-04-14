Bee Shop: Nigeria’s first shop-and-earn platform is here

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 12:16 - 14 April 2026
Bee Shop is Nigeria’s first shop-and-earn platform
Bee Shop connects you to a global marketplace while keeping the rewards right here with you. 

For years, online shopping in Nigeria has been one-way traffic.

You spend. You wait. You receive. End of story.

But what if that story had a better ending?

What if your next online shopping spree paid you back… in full? Not discounts. Not points that just remain in the app. Actual cash.

That’s the shift Bee Shop is bringing to Nigeria’s online shopping experience, and it’s about to change the game. They are turning your voice into their marketing!

Get Early Access Today 

On Bee Shop, your voice isn’t just heard, it’s rewarded

Shop For Free

Here’s where it gets spicy.

Every day during launch (at exactly 13:00, 19:00 & 21:00), BeeShop opens limited slots at the BeeZone, where you can:

  • Buy products

  • Share your review on socials through photos or videos

  • Get up to 100% cashback

This simply means - you buy, you review, get your money back, and buy MORE!

You keep the item AND your cash. No gimmicks.

Get Early Access Today

Your Opinion Is Your Currency

On Bee Shop, your voice isn’t just heard, it’s rewarded.

Now, your unboxing videos can earn you real money. Every review you create becomes part of a living ecosystem that fuels discovery, builds trust, and yes… earns you real rewards.

Bee Shop connects you to a global marketplace

Put Your People On, Get Paid For It

You know how you always put your friends onto sweet deals?

Now imagine getting paid for that.

With Bee Shop’s Brand Ambassador Program, here is all you need to do:

  • Refer friends > They shop > You earn commission

Your network becomes your revenue stream.

Join early and be the one everyone thanks later

Borderless Shopping

Bee Shop bridges global products with local convenience, giving you access to high-quality international finds without the usual friction.

Whether you’re:

  • Hunting for deals you can’t find locally

  • Looking for unique international products

  • Or just trying to shop smarter

  • Or looking to earn a side income that’s rewarding!

Bee Shop connects you to a global marketplace while keeping the rewards right here with you.

Don’t wait till everyone is talking about it. Sign up now

Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Nigerians React to Football, Fun & Supreme Moments
Lifestyle
06.02.2026
Nigerians React to Football, Fun & Supreme Moments
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
Noodles, sausages, and 5 other Nigerian foods quietly raising your blood pressure
Lifestyle
14.04.2026
Noodles, sausages, and 5 other Nigerian foods quietly raising your blood pressure
Fela Kuti on stage
Entertainment
14.04.2026
Fela Anikulapo-Kuti makes history as first Nigerian-born artist inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Nigeria earns three spots in AMA Afrobeats category as 52nd edition nominations drop
Entertainment
14.04.2026
Nigeria earns three spots in AMA Afrobeats category as 52nd edition nominations drop
SAM Phamaceutical celebrates 55 years, commissions state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ogun State
News
14.04.2026
SAM Phamaceutical celebrates 55 years, commissions state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ogun State
Africa’s public sector boom in 2026: Hidden risks investors shouldn’t ignore
News
14.04.2026
Africa’s public sector boom in 2026: Hidden risks investors shouldn’t ignore
Top African leaders feature in new Fellowship offering affordable U.S.-accredited degrees and mentorship for Young Nigerians 
Lifestyle
14.04.2026
Top African leaders feature in new Fellowship offering affordable U.S.-accredited degrees and mentorship for Young Nigerians 