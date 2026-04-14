Bee Shop is Nigeria’s first shop-and-earn platform

Bee Shop is Nigeria’s first shop-and-earn platform

Bee Shop: Nigeria’s first shop-and-earn platform is here

Bee Shop connects you to a global marketplace while keeping the rewards right here with you.

For years, online shopping in Nigeria has been one-way traffic.

You spend. You wait. You receive. End of story.

But what if that story had a better ending?

What if your next online shopping spree paid you back… in full? Not discounts. Not points that just remain in the app. Actual cash.

That’s the shift Bee Shop is bringing to Nigeria’s online shopping experience, and it’s about to change the game. They are turning your voice into their marketing!

On Bee Shop, your voice isn’t just heard, it’s rewarded

Shop For Free

Here’s where it gets spicy.

Every day during launch (at exactly 13:00, 19:00 & 21:00) , BeeShop opens limited slots at the BeeZone, where you can:

Buy products

Share your review on socials through photos or videos

Get up to 100% cashback

This simply means - you buy, you review, get your money back, and buy MORE !

You keep the item AND your cash. No gimmicks.

Your Opinion Is Your Currency

On Bee Shop, your voice isn’t just heard, it’s rewarded.

Now, your unboxing videos can earn you real money. Every review you create becomes part of a living ecosystem that fuels discovery, builds trust, and yes… earns you real rewards.

Bee Shop connects you to a global marketplace

Put Your People On, Get Paid For It

You know how you always put your friends onto sweet deals?

Now imagine getting paid for that.

With Bee Shop’s Brand Ambassador Program, here is all you need to do:

Refer friends > They shop > You earn commission

Your network becomes your revenue stream.

Borderless Shopping

Bee Shop bridges global products with local convenience, giving you access to high-quality international finds without the usual friction.

Whether you’re:

Hunting for deals you can’t find locally

Looking for unique international products

Or just trying to shop smarter

Or looking to earn a side income that’s rewarding!

Bee Shop connects you to a global marketplace while keeping the rewards right here with you.