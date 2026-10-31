Beatrice Eneh urges beauty brands to lead Africa's $100bn industry ambition at CANEX

Founder of Beauty in the Motherland (BITML), Beatrice Nnadili Eneh, has challenged African beauty and personal care brands to demonstrate visionary leadership, invest in innovation and take greater responsibility for building an industry capable of competing globally.

Ahead of CANEX WKND 2026, scheduled for November 5 to 8 in Lagos, Eneh urged emerging and established beauty brands to seize opportunities presented by the continental gathering to build partnerships, attract investors and strengthen their presence in regional and international markets.

She said the future of Africa's beauty industry would depend not only on government policies and financial support but also on the willingness of entrepreneurs and established brands to lead industry transformation.

According to her, African beauty businesses must begin to see themselves as drivers of manufacturing, innovation and economic development rather than operators confined to small-scale retail and personal services.

Eneh's industry assessment estimates Africa's beauty and personal care market at $66 billion, with Nigeria accounting for approximately $10.3 billion. She believes the industry has the capacity to exceed $100 billion within five years if businesses, investors and institutions work collectively to address existing structural challenges.

The entrepreneur said the Beauty in the Motherland pavilion at CANEX WKND 2026 would provide an opportunity for international investors, industry leaders and brands to explore the commercial potential of the sector.

She encouraged beauty brands to approach the event with a long-term perspective, prioritising strategic alliances, local production, market expansion and sustainable business development.

Eneh maintained that African brands must take ownership of the industry's narrative, using credible economic data, business performance and innovation to demonstrate their relevance within the wider creative economy.

She lamented that despite the commercial opportunities across skincare, haircare, cosmetics, aesthetics, manufacturing and professional services, beauty entrepreneurs continue to face misconceptions about the economic value of their businesses.

"For a long time in Africa, individuals with roles such as hairdressing, barbering, and makeup artistry have been undermined by fellow Africans. The irony is that the same individuals go outside Africa and respect individuals with same positions," she said.

Eneh emphasised that changing these perceptions would require stronger business structures, measurable impact and greater collaboration among entrepreneurs, investors and industry organisations.

She also drew inspiration from First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu's message on paying attention to the "little things", noting that the transformation of Africa's economy could begin with businesses that are often overlooked.

According to her, the message reinforced her personal commitment to enterprise development, prompting an increase in her investment support from 24 to 72 entrepreneurs.

"I use this medium to let her know that I heard her and have since increased my investment from 24 to 72 entrepreneurs whom I see share this vision of winning big in things culturally considered as small," she said.

Eneh, also the Chief Executive Officer of Nectar Beauty Hub, founded Beauty in the Motherland to address gaps in industry visibility, investment opportunities, business collaboration, and market access.

The initiative held its fourth edition in Lagos in October 2026, attracting beauty entrepreneurs, manufacturers, exhibitors and industry stakeholders.

She said the platform would continue to support entrepreneurs while encouraging African beauty brands to develop the capacity, partnerships and long-term strategies necessary to compete internationally.

"We are the lion in the jungle, yet we are not given the attention we deserve. So this is the step to take the bull by the horns, which we do through Beauty in the Motherland," she said.

Eneh urged brands to become active participants in shaping the industry's future, stressing that progress would require visionary leadership, greater investment in manufacturing and a collective commitment to building globally competitive African businesses.