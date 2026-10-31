Daily Times unveils 11 distinguished Nigerians for DTN@100 Times Heroes Awards in Lagos

Daily Times Nigeria will honour 11 distinguished Nigerians whose contributions span marketing communications, media, banking, technology, energy, investment, public service and national development at the DTN@100 Times Heroes Awards on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The awards form part of a landmark centenary programme under the theme “Honouring the Past, Shaping the Future,” bringing together the Shaping the Future Town Hall, the Honouring the Past Exhibition and the DTN@100 Times Heroes Awards to celebrate Nigeria’s achievements and encourage fresh thinking about the country’s future.

Among the recipients is Dr Biodun Shobanjo, OON, Chairman of Troyka Holdings, who will receive the Changemaker of the Century Award. Widely regarded as a pioneer of Nigeria’s advertising and marketing communications industry, Shobanjo built a legacy through the establishment of Insight Communications and the development of a broader marketing communications group.

Prince Nduka Obaigbena, CON, Founder and Chairman of THISDAY and ARISE News, will be honoured as Media Icon of the Decade. His contributions to Nigerian journalism and broadcasting include founding THISDAY newspaper and establishing ARISE News as an international news channel with an African focus.

Dame Dr Adaora Umeoji, OON, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, will receive the Person of the Year Award. Her appointment as the bank’s first female GMD/CEO represents a milestone in the leadership of Nigeria’s banking industry.

The other honourees, who will receive Changemaker Awards, are Dr Ayodele Subair, Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS); Mrs Olatomiwa Williams, Chief Growth and AI Officer for Microsoft’s Middle East and Africa Growth Markets; Mrs Olubukola Arowolo Verheijen, Special Adviser to the President on Oil and Gas; Mr Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, CEO and General Partner of Future Africa; Dr Kola Adesina, Group Managing Director of Sahara Group; Mr Phillips Oduoza, Founder and Chairman of NOVA Bank; Ms Neya Kalu, Chairman of The Sun Publishing; and General Christopher Musa (Rtd.), OFR, Nigeria’s Minister of Defence.

Together, the recipients represent a cross-section of leadership and achievement in sectors central to Nigeria’s economic and social progress. Their recognition reflects the awards’ focus on individuals whose work has influenced industries, strengthened institutions, advanced innovation and contributed to the country’s development.

For Daily Times, the centenary carries significance beyond the celebration of a media institution. Founded in 1926, the newspaper has chronicled defining moments in Nigeria’s political, economic, social and cultural evolution. Its 100th anniversary offers an opportunity to recognise the people who have shaped the national story while preserving their contributions for future generations.

Speaking ahead of the event, Bolaji Okusaga, Chairman of the DTN@100 Times Heroes Awards Council, said the initiative connects the lessons of history with the possibilities of the future. “Reaching 100 years provides Daily Times with an opportunity to do more than celebrate its own history. It allows us to recognise the individuals and institutions whose vision, leadership and achievements have helped shape Nigeria, while preserving their stories for generations to come. Our ambition is to make this centenary a platform for reflection, recognition and a renewed commitment to building a more prosperous and inclusive nation,” Okusaga said.

A key component of the centenary programme is The Nigerian Grand Book, National Book of Changemakers, a landmark publication developed over 15 years and informed by Daily Times’ century-long archive. Featuring a foreword by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the publication is designed to document distinguished Nigerians and their contributions, providing an enduring record of the people and institutions that have influenced the country’s development.

The Shaping the Future Town Hall will convene stakeholders for a policy-focused conversation on national development priorities, including informal employment, energy access, infrastructure, productive livelihoods, investment and sustainable economic growth. The session is intended to encourage constructive dialogue around the challenges and opportunities that will shape Nigeria’s next chapter.

The Honouring the Past Exhibition will complement the conversation by drawing on the Daily Times archive to showcase important events, personalities and milestones from the country’s history. By bringing this record to life, the exhibition aims to deepen public engagement with Nigeria’s past and encourage younger generations to understand the experiences that have shaped the present.

The Lagos celebration follows an earlier centenary gathering in Abuja on September 3, 2026, which brought together prominent figures from government, business and public life. The November event will extend the centenary’s emphasis on recognition and historical preservation while creating space for dialogue on Nigeria’s future.