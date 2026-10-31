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Pastor reveals strange money ritual he performed for wealth, says it worked but cost him a leg years later

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 07:58 - 31 October 2026
Pastor Joel Olasunkanmi Adedeji
Ogbomosho-based Pastor Joel Adedeji revealed how a money ritual performed decades ago brought him four years of wealth before leading to severe misfortune.
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  • Pastor Joel Adedeji said a herbalist instructed him to perform a money ritual involving sexual intercourse with a woman and using a piece of cloth to wipe her afterwards.

  • He claimed the ritual brought him wealth for four to five years, but the herbalist warned him that he would never use the money to buy a car or build a house.

  • Adedeji said he later lost a leg in a car accident involving a vehicle owned by someone he had lent money to buy it. (Video below)

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Ogbomosho-based Pastor Joel Adedeji has said that a money ritual he performed in his younger years brought him wealth for about four to five years before his life took a turn, including the loss of a leg in a car accident.

Adedeji, also known as Pastor Joel Olasunkanmi Adedeji, spoke in an interview with BBC Yoruba that was widely shared online on October 30, 2026. 

He said he turned to a herbalist about 30 years ago while searching for a better life. According to him, the herbalist told him to find a woman he liked, have sexual intercourse with her and use a piece of cloth to wipe her afterwards. "After I did that, truly money came, honestly, then he asked me to bring more," he said.

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He said the herbalist later warned him that he would never be able to use the money to buy a car or build a house.

Adedeji said he enjoyed the wealth for about four to five years before he began to face serious challenges. He said he was hit by a car on May 26, 2001, and woke up in hospital to find that his leg had been amputated.

He said the vehicle was linked to him because the person driving it was someone he had lent money to buy it.

READ ALSO: American lawyer sends ₦276m to Nigerian man she met on Facebook, court orders him to refund every naira

Adedeji, who is now a pastor, advised young people to be patient with life, saying that what is meant for them will never pass them by.

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Nigerians reacted to the revelation on social media, with a strong majority condemning the act. His account has not been independently verified.

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