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BBNaija S11: Barry secures first spot in final after winning Head of House

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 23:14 - 14 September 2026
BBNaija S11: Barry secures first spot in final after winning Head of House
Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate, Barry, has become the first housemate to secure a place in the final of the ‘Show Ya Sef’ season.
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  • Barry has secured the first spot in the BBNaija Season 11finale after winning the Head of House challenge and becoming the Ultimate Veto Power holder.

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  • Barry’s Ultimate Veto Power gives him the chance to influence nominations this week and next week as the Show Ya Sef season enters its final stage.

  • Big Brother has reintroduced the pitching to save nomination style as Barry becomes the first housemate to qualify for the season finale.

Barry achieved the feat after emerging as the Head of House and Ultimate Veto Power holder during Monday’s Head of House games.

His victory gives him an automatic spot in the finale while granting him significant influence over nominations in the house.

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As the Ultimate Veto Power holder, Barry has the power to influence the nominations for this week and next week, giving him a major advantage as the competition enters its final stretch.

Barry’s victory puts him in a strong position as other housemates battle for the remaining places in the finale.

The ‘Show Ya Sef’ season has featured several twists, evictions and dramatic shifts in house dynamics since the housemates entered Biggie’s house.

With Barry now confirmed as the first finalist, attention will turn to the remaining housemates as they compete for the other spots in the grand finale.

Barry’s Head of House victory also makes him one of the most influential housemates in the house at this stage of the competition, with his Ultimate Veto Power potentially shaping the next round of nominations.

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