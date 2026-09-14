Charly Boy sparks reactions with unusual pink outfit at birthday event

Popular Nigerian entertainer Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy, has once again attracted attention with his unconventional fashion choice. The entertainer got many talking after he stepped out in a striking pink two-piece outfit for the birthday celebration of businessman Chidi Anyaegbu, CON.

Charly Boy sparked reactions after he stepped out in a bold pink pleated skirt and matching blazer at Dr Chidi Anyaegbu’s birthday celebration.

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The veteran entertainer completed his unusual outfit with black boots, a black hat, and a ‘Fada’ necklace as he posed on the black carpet.

Charly Boy has long used fashion to express his individuality, having spoken in previous interviews about his unconventional style and preference for breaking traditional fashion rules.

Known for his bold style and unpredictable fashion choices, Charly Boy appeared at the event in a rich pink monochrome ensemble that stood out on the black carpet.

The Area Fada, as he is fondly called by fans, wore a pink pleated skirt, which he paired with a matching pink blazer. He completed the look with black boots and a black hat that maintained his signature flair for dramatic styling.

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As he arrived at the event, Charly Boy walked confidently on the black carpet and struck several poses for the cameras.

Popular Nigerian entertainer Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy

He also accessorised the outfit with a distinctive black and silver necklace with his nickname, ‘Fada’, boldly written across it.

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Although his choice of outfit may have surprised some guests and fans, Charly Boy wore it with his usual confidence, once again showing that he has little interest in conventional fashion rules.

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His approach to dressing is not new. In a 2024 interview, the entertainer reflected on his early fashion choices, including his feminine styling in the 1980s and 1990s, which sparked conversations about his appearance and identity.

Charly Boy has previously described his style as “a classic, a special edition” rather than a trendy look. He also said he preferred affordable and made-in-Nigeria clothing to expensive foreign designer labels.