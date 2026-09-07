A Big Brother Naija housemate, Nomy, has been disqualified from Season 11, the ‘Show Ya Sef’ edition of the reality show.

Big Brother Naija housemate Nomy disqualified from Season 11

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She was disqualified from Big Brother Naija Season 11 after final warning

Nomy disqualified from the ‘Show ya sef’ season over repeated defiance**

Her exit makes her the first housemate to be disqualified from the ongoing season after repeatedly defying Big Brother’s instructions.

Big Brother announced Nomy’s disqualification on Monday, following another infringement while she served as the week’s Bench Warmer.

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Nomy, whose real name is Whitney Chukwu, was punished after she left her assigned bench and abandoned the vest she was required to wear as part of her bench warmer punishment.

Big Brother said the latest incident was part of a pattern of defiance despite previous warnings and disciplinary action.

Nomy had earlier received a strike after Big Brother found her guilty of repeatedly disregarding his instructions. She was also warned over repeated lateness, disobedience, and selective participation in mandatory activities.

Despite the warning, Nomy continued to breach Big Brother’s directives, which prompted him to revoke her participation in the competition.

Following the announcement, she was given 30 minutes to pack her belongings and leave the house.

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