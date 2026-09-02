Barely two weeks after Ogogo’s death, Nollywood mourns again as actress Atinuke Kareem dies after battling breast cancer

Atinuke Kareem has died after battling breast cancer, becoming the third Nollywood actor or actress to die following a cancer battle in 2026.

Atinuke Kareem has died after battling breast cancer, TAMPAN Ogun State confirmed.

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She had publicly sought financial help for her cancer treatment and revealed she had two young children.

Alexx Ekubo and Taiwo Hassan “Ogogo” also died following cancer battles earlier in 2026.

Kareem’s death makes three documented cancer-related deaths among Nollywood actors and actresses this year.

Nollywood actress Atinuke Remilekun Kareem has died after battling breast cancer, becoming the third Nigerian actor or actress to reportedly die after a cancer battle in 2026.

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Kareem’s death was announced on Tuesday, September 1, by the Ogun State chapter of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN).

The association’s Executive Governor, Owolabi Ajasa, announced her death and described it as a painful loss to her family, colleagues and the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Before her death, Kareem had publicly appealed for financial assistance to continue her treatment. In a video shared during her illness, the actress disclosed that she had spent a significant amount of money on treatment and that colleagues within TAMPAN had also supported her.

She also revealed that she had two young children and appealed to Nigerians to support her as she continued her fight against the disease.

Late actress Atinuke Kareem

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TAMPAN Ogun State said colleagues, fans, friends and well-wishers had contributed financially and offered prayers and encouragement during her treatment, but she eventually died despite efforts to save her life.

Kareem’s death comes less than two weeks after the death of veteran Yoruba actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, who died on August 23 at the age of 66 .

Ogogo, a veteran actor, filmmaker and screenwriter with more than four decades in the industry, had been battling stage-four cancer before his death. His family had earlier made the diagnosis public, although the specific type of cancer was not disclosed. Reports confirmed his death after he had battled stage-four cancer.

His death was followed by funeral ceremonies in Abia State, where he was laid to rest in June. The actor reportedly died of kidney cancer at the age of 40.

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With Kareem’s death, the three documented cancer-related deaths recorded among Nollywood actors and actresses in 2026 are Alexx Ekubo, Taiwo Hassan “Ogogo” and Atinuke Kareem.

The deaths have also drawn renewed attention to the health challenges faced by people in Nigeria, particularly the financial burden associated with cancer treatment. Kareem’s own public appeal highlighted how expensive prolonged cancer care can become, while Ogogo’s family also publicly sought help during his illness.

The recent wave of cancer diagnoses and deaths within Nollywood highlights a concerning rise of the disease among aging industry veterans. Following the recent passing of veteran actor Taiwo Hassan (Ogogo) after a battle with stage-four cancer, fellow actor Musiliu Dasofunjo, known as Baba Johunomi, publicly revealed his own struggle with prostate cancer . Emphasizing that "cancer is now on the rise," Baba Johunomi shared his story to raise awareness about recognizing early warning signs.