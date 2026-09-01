Burna Boy’s parents celebrate 36th wedding anniversary with lovely photos
Burna Boy’s mum celebrates 36 years of marriage with heartfelt tribute to husband
Bose Ogulu praises husband as ‘incredible father’ as they celebrate 36th anniversary
Burna Boy’s mother marks 36th wedding anniversary, shares loved-up photos with husband
The talent manager took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, to celebrate the milestone while reflecting on decades of love, friendship and family with her husband.
Ogulu shared loved-up pictures of herself and her husband as she praised him for being a great father to their children.
She wrote, “Happy 36th anniversary, Sam. Thirty-six beautiful years of love, friendship and unforgettable memories.”
“Cheers to 36 years with my best friend and the most incredible father to our children.”
The couple has built a family that has remained closely connected to Nigeria’s entertainment industry, with their son, Burna Boy, emerging as one of Africa’s biggest music stars.
Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ogulu, has enjoyed global success with his music and has become one of the leading figures in the worldwide rise of Afrobeats.
His mother, Bose, has also played a significant role in his career. As his manager, she has been instrumental in navigating his international career and business affairs.
Beyond her work in entertainment, Ogulu has often used her social media platforms to celebrate family milestones and share glimpses of her personal life.