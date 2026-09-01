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Burna Boy’s parents celebrate 36th wedding anniversary with lovely photos

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 20:10 - 01 September 2026
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Burna Boy’s parents celebrate 36th wedding anniversary with lovely photos
Bose, mother and manager of Afrobeats star Burna Boy, has celebrated 36 years of marital bliss with her husband, Samuel Ogulu.
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  • Burna Boy’s mum celebrates 36 years of marriage with heartfelt tribute to husband

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  • Bose Ogulu praises husband as ‘incredible father’ as they celebrate 36th anniversary

  • Burna Boy’s mother marks 36th wedding anniversary, shares loved-up photos with husband

The talent manager took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, to celebrate the milestone while reflecting on decades of love, friendship and family with her husband.

Ogulu shared loved-up pictures of herself and her husband as she praised him for being a great father to their children.

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She wrote, “Happy 36th anniversary, Sam. Thirty-six beautiful years of love, friendship and unforgettable memories.”

“Cheers to 36 years with my best friend and the most incredible father to our children.”

Burna Boy’s parents, Bose and Samuel Ogulu, celebrate 36 years of love and marriage.

The couple has built a family that has remained closely connected to Nigeria’s entertainment industry, with their son, Burna Boy, emerging as one of Africa’s biggest music stars.

Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ogulu, has enjoyed global success with his music and has become one of the leading figures in the worldwide rise of Afrobeats.

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His mother, Bose, has also played a significant role in his career. As his manager, she has been instrumental in navigating his international career and business affairs.

Beyond her work in entertainment, Ogulu has often used her social media platforms to celebrate family milestones and share glimpses of her personal life.

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