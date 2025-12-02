Which Feature Really Carried Blue Disco? We Ranked Them All

A ranked breakdown of every feature on Young Jonn’s Blue Disco, covering chemistry, performance, impact, and the tracks that stand out most.

Young Jonn’s Blue Disco arrived with a lot of eyes on it, not only because of the delay, but because this album represents his full shift into the spotlight. Twenty-one tracks, a stack of major features, and a clearer sense of who he is as a solo artist. The features especially drew attention . Some add texture, some add energy, and a few genuinely lift the album into new spaces. So here’s a ranking of every collaboration on Blue Disco, starting from the one that sits at the bottom and working our way up to the most impactful feature on the project.

8. ‘What Are We?’ –ft. Franglish

This is one of the softer moments on the album, easy rhythm, mid-tempo bounce, and a relaxed back-and-forth between both artists. Young Jonn stays in his lane vocally, while Franglish brings in a smooth, rounded feel that keeps the track pleasant. It’s not the most memorable collaboration, but it works for what it is: a simple, melodic breather amid a packed tracklist. Replay value grows with time rather than hitting instantly.

7. ‘Level Up’ –ft. Olamide

Olamide’s presence alone sets certain expectations, and this doesn’t quite meet them. The chemistry is steady but not striking, and his verse feels more functional than sharp. Still, his grounded delivery gives the song enough weight to hold it together. Young Jonn keeps the track balanced vocally, but you can tell this one could have pushed further. It’s the type of song listeners may warm up to later, but not a standout on first listen. Young Jonn - Level Up (feat.Olamide) [Official Audio]

6. ‘Go Shawty’ –ft. DJ Tunez

Because Tunez isn’t a vocal artist, the collaboration here is more about energy and production. The beat is clean, the groove is tight, and Young Jonn carries the melodic side fully. It’s a fun, DJ-led moment that feels built for nightlife and playlists. Not explosive, but it does exactly what it promises: high rhythm, easy movement, quick replay. https://youtu.be/cTSTEWpmj0w?si=VF9p-5nFCv5e0XDN

5. ‘Che Che’ –ft. Asake

Che Che is loud, chaotic, and proudly amapiano-driven, the type of song created with December parties in mind. Asake slips into the beat with ease, adding that familiar layered-vocal style that listeners recognise immediately. There’s clear chemistry between the two, even inside the wildness of the production. It’s not the most detailed feature performance on the album, but it does its job: it gets people moving, fast.

4. ‘Accelerate’ –ft. Shenseea

This is one of the more surprising pairings on Blue Disco, and that’s part of what makes it land. Shenseea’s warm vocals create a contrast that pushes Young Jonn to stretch his own range. The blend is clean, the rhythm is sweet, and the song carries a low-key old-Nollywood party feel underneath; a playful nostalgia that makes the track more memorable. High replay value and one of the features that feels genuinely intentional.

3. ‘Cash Flow’ –ft. Wizkid

Wizkid slides into Cash Flow with the ease you’d expect, giving the track its smooth, floating quality. Young Jonn complements him with controlled energy, and together they create one of the cleanest sound matches on the project. Nothing is forced here, just a steady, confident collaboration that feels good on anything. It stands out without shouting.

2. ‘2 Factor’ –ft. Asake & Focalistic

Two explosive guests on one track can easily get messy, but this one holds its structure. Asake brings his signature vocal bounce, while Focalistic adds a sharp, South African push that widens the track’s energy. Young Jonn holds his own between both styles, and the chemistry runs surprisingly well across the board. This looks to be one of the album’s most replayed features for a reason. It sounds built for crowds, movement, and loudspeakers.

1. ‘Lalala’ –ft. Rema

Lalala takes the top spot because the collaboration feels the most fluid. Rema opens with his usual tone, clear, controlled, slightly mischievous, and Young Jonn follows in a way that doesn’t interrupt the flow. You can distinguish their parts easily, yet they blend without effort. Performance-wise, no one is doing anything extreme, but the synergy holds the track together. Rema supplies the atmosphere, Young Jonn steadies the vibe, and the result is one of the songs listeners are most likely to loop immediately. It hits the right balance: clean, catchy, and confident.