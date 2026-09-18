Bankit transitions to WayvePay, unveiling a new era of Digital Banking and Payments

Bankit Microfinance Bank has announced its transition to WayvePay, marking a significant new chapter in its ambition to build a smarter, faster, more secure and accessible digital banking and payments platform for Nigerians.

The transition goes beyond a change of name and visual identity, representing the evolution of the bank's digital banking proposition and its broader ambition to provide innovative financial services that meet the changing needs of individuals, entrepreneurs and businesses in Nigeria's growing digital economy. Operating under its new positioning, “WayvePay — Banking & Beyond,” the platform builds on the foundation established by Bankit while introducing enhanced technology, improved functionality and additional channels for everyday banking, payments, savings and money management.

Speaking on the transition, the Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing, Kingsley Ezenwa, said the new identity reflects the bank's ambition to create a more comprehensive digital financial platform.

“WayvePay is more than a new name. It represents the next stage of our evolution and what we believe digital banking should offer customers going forward.

We are building on the foundation established by Bankit while introducing smarter technology, improved functionality, enhanced security and a more seamless banking and payments experience. Our commitment to our customers remains the same, but our ambition is bigger. With WayvePay, we are creating a platform that goes beyond traditional banking to help individuals and businesses save smarter, move money faster, make payments more conveniently and manage their financial lives with greater confidence.”

At the heart of the WayvePay experience is a broader range of financial services designed around the everyday needs of Nigerians. The change also comes with attractive savings options designed to encourage customers to save more consistently and make their money work harder, alongside convenient transfers, digital payments, cards and business banking services. WayvePay is also enhancing its transaction experience to make transfers, payments and card usage faster and smoother. Improvements to the mobile application, including multiple theme options, in-app banners and notifications, will provide customers with a more personalised and engaging digital banking experience.

Technology and security remain central to the WayvePay proposition. The bank is introducing AI-powered customer support to provide faster assistance with common banking enquiries, onboarding challenges and routine transaction issues, with more complex or sensitive matters escalated to authorised support personnel.

WayvePay is also deploying AI-enhanced security and intelligent monitoring capabilities designed to identify unusual transaction patterns and potentially suspicious activities, complementing existing security processes and helping authorised teams respond more efficiently to potential risks. These developments are part of the platform's broader commitment to delivering secure digital banking while improving customer experience.

WayvePay is also expanding access to banking services beyond the mobile application through its dedicated USSD banking channel, 347271#. The USSD service provides customers with an additional way to access essential banking services without relying entirely on an internet connection or smartphone application. The channel is designed to support financial inclusion by serving customers with limited internet connectivity, restricted mobile data or a preference for USSD banking, making digital financial services accessible across different customer segments and locations.

Beyond individual customers, WayvePay aims to provide digital financial solutions for entrepreneurs and small businesses through services covering payments, transfers, savings, cards and business banking. As Nigeria's digital economy continues to expand and more consumers and businesses adopt digital payments and mobile banking, WayvePay intends to continue investing in artificial intelligence, digital payments, financial security, customer experience and innovative financial products. Its “Banking & Beyond” positioning reflects the belief that modern banking should go beyond simply holding and moving money to helping customers save, pay, transfer and manage their finances more conveniently.

The transition officially takes effect from September 18, 2026, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the platform and its customers. While customers will experience a new name, identity and enhanced digital banking experience, WayvePay emphasises that the transition builds on the foundation created by Bankit and retains its commitment to accessible, secure and convenient financial services.

With smarter technology, attractive savings options, faster transactions, enhanced security, AI-powered support and multiple channels of access, WayvePay is positioning itself for the next phase of growth in Nigeria's digital financial services sector and its ambition to become a stronger, more innovative digital banking platform for Nigerians. WayvePay.. Banking & Beyond.