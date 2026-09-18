Outrage as 37 arrested miners suffocate to death in NSCDC custody, FG suspends commandant

Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo announced the immediate suspension of the Niger State NSCDC commandant pending investigation

Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo announced the immediate suspension of the Niger State NSCDC commandant pending investigation

37 suspected illegal miners have died in NSCDC custody in Niger State, prompting the Federal Government to suspend the state commandant and order a full investigation into the shocking incident.

37 suspected illegal miners died while in NSCDC custody after being arrested during an anti-illegal mining operation in Niger State.

The Federal Government suspended Niger State NSCDC Commandant Suberu Siyaka Aniviye pending the outcome of investigations.

The suspended commandant claimed the detainees died after a suspected disease outbreak, while autopsies have been ordered to determine the actual cause.

The NSCDC has also set up a high-powered investigative panel to examine the arrests, detention conditions, medical care and circumstances surrounding the deaths.

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The Federal Government has suspended the Niger State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Suberu Siyaka Aniviye, after 37 suspected illegal miners died while in the agency's custody.

The shocking incident happened after the suspects were arrested during a crackdown on illegal mining in parts of Niger State between September 15 and 16, 2026.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, ordered the commandant's immediate suspension while investigations continue into what really happened.

In a statement released on Friday by the minister's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alao Babatunde, the government said the suspension would remain in place until the investigation is concluded.

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Suberu Siyaka Aniviye, the suspended Commandant of NSCDC, Niger State Command

"It is an unfortunate incident; however, a full investigation will be conducted while the commandant under whose watch this happened remains suspended," the minister said.

"We run a government whose ultimate priority is security of lives and we have worked to stay true to this."

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) conducted a crackdown on illegal mining operations across Niger State.

Tunji-Ojo also appealed to Nigerians to remain calm and allow investigators to do their job without interference.

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He extended his condolences to Niger State Governor Umaru Bago, as well as the families of those who lost their lives.

Before his suspension, Aniviye had explained that the detainees were found dead in the early hours of September 17, blaming the tragedy on what he described as a suspected disease outbreak inside the detention facility.

According to him, the suspects were arrested during what he called a "burst operation" aimed at tackling illegal mining activities across the state.

The operation, he said, led to several arrests and the recovery of different exhibits linked to illegal mining.

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"However, in the early hours of 17th September, 2026, scores of the detained suspects were found dead, following a suspected outbreak of disease," he said.

He added that the bodies had been moved to the General Hospital, Minna, where medical examinations would determine the actual cause of death.

The commandant also said the NSCDC was working with other security agencies and urged the relatives of the deceased and members of the public to stay calm while authorities investigate.

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Meanwhile, the Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar, has ordered the setting up of a high-powered investigative panel to uncover exactly what led to the deaths.

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NSCDC Commandant-General Ahmed Abubakar constituted a high-powered panel to investigate the detention facility deaths.

The agency's National Public Relations Officer, Babawale Afolabi, said the panel would be headed by the Deputy Commandant-General in charge of Intelligence and Investigation.

According to Afolabi, investigators have been directed to examine every stage of the case, including the health condition of the suspects when they were arrested, how long they stayed in custody, the conditions of their detention, whether they received medical attention, and any other factors that may have contributed to the deaths.

"The team has been mandated to undertake a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances leading to the deaths, including the condition of the suspects upon arrest, their period in custody, the conditions of detention, medical attention provided, and other relevant circumstances surrounding the incident," Afolabi said.