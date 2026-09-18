Jim Ovia remains my mentor — Intelfigura CEO, Bukky Latunji

The Chief Executive Officer of Intelfigura and former General Manager of Zenith Bank Plc, Ms Bukky Latunji, has reflected on the values that shaped her professional and business orientation during her 27-year career at the bank, describing its founder and Chairman, Jim Ovia, as one of the most influential mentors in her professional life.

Latunji, in an article published by Intelfigura titled “Passion or Profit: What I Learned from Jim Ovia,” identified brand loyalty, customer-driven service, staff ownership, passion and innovation as some of the core values that helped establish Zenith Bank's culture of excellence.

According to her, the culture was largely driven by Ovia's vision and determination to build a bank that would make a difference in Nigeria's financial sector.

“I witnessed the difference firsthand during my years at Zenith Bank Plc, which I joined in early 1993 as one of its pioneer staff members,” she said.

Intelfigura CEO, Bukky Latunji

Latunji said her early years at the bank taught her important lessons about building a successful business, particularly the importance of having a clear vision and investing in people and technology.

“The founder, Jim Ovia—whom we called J.O.—was passionate about banking and technology. At a time when many older-generation Nigerian banks still relied heavily on manual processes, J.O. had a clear vision: Zenith would be an online, real-time bank,” she recalled.

She described the vision as ambitious and expensive for a young bank but said Ovia was willing to invest in the technology, infrastructure and human capital required to bring it to reality.

“He was also remarkably hands-on. I remember my interview with him. Prospective employees had to meet the Managing Director in those days. My interview lasted less than five minutes—and I was hired.

I wondered: What did he see so quickly? How did he know I would be a good fit? Many colleagues recruited during that period had similar stories,” she said.

Latunji explained that Zenith Bank deliberately recruited highly talented and driven individuals who were motivated by more than financial rewards.

“Zenith deliberately hired brilliant, driven people motivated not only by money, but by the opportunity to build something exceptional.

They took ownership—and that was how a culture of excellence was formed. We worked with speed, but accuracy mattered. We pursued customer-service excellence, avoided shortcuts and treated the business as though it belonged to us,” she said.

Reflecting on the bank's growth over the years, Latunji said its present global recognition could be traced to the conviction and vision of its founder.

“Today, Zenith Bank is globally recognised, but its success began with one man's conviction about what banking could become,” she stated.

She described Ovia as a lasting influence on her professional journey, saying his leadership taught her that passion and profit should not be viewed as mutually exclusive in building a sustainable organisation.

“Jim Ovia remains one of the most influential mentors in my professional life because he taught me this: Profit may sustain a business, but passion gives it a standard.

For us, it was always Zenith first. That culture grew from the founder's passion and vision. J.O. was not merely building a profitable business; he was building the kind of bank he believed should exist,” Latunji concluded.

Latunji spent 27 years at Zenith Bank and retired as a General Manager. She is the founder of INTEL FIGURA, a financial and business education platform that provides practical insights on personal finance, investing and wealth building, business and entrepreneurship, and customer service and experience. She is also a digital content creator and a wellness and fitness coach for women over 40.