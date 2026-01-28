Is 2026 the Year a Nigerian Story Wins a BAFTA? Full List of Nominees

Akinola Davies Jr. and Wale Davies (SDC) lead the Nigerian charge at the 2026 BAFTAs. See the full nominee list, including Michael B. Jordan and 'Sinners'.

When the British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced its 2026 nominations, the first wave of headlines followed familiar paths. Christopher Nolan, Ryan Coogler and Chloé Zhao have dominated early conversation, reinforcing the sense of a predictable awards season.

However, included among the list of nominees are Akinola Davies Jr. and Wale Davies. Both of them are British-born, and that technicality matters at the BAFTAs. Still, their nominated film, My Father’s Shadow, is unmistakably Nigerian in voice, setting and intent. Shot in Lagos and Ibadan, performed largely in Yoruba and Nigerian Pidgin, and anchored to the political rupture of the 1993 election crisis, the film insists on its origin.

My Father’s Shadow, which was the first Nigerian film selected into Cannes’ Official Selection, earning a Special Mention for the Caméra d’Or, has been nominated for Outstanding Debut.

Spotlight: Akinola and Wale Davies

The Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer category has long been a launchpad for filmmakers operating between cultures, and this year, the Davies brothers are its most enthralling entry. Akinola Davies Jr. makes his feature-length debut as director, while Wale Davies co-writes and produces, marking his third film project.

Wale Davies is known to Nigerian audiences as Tec, one-half of the rap duo Show Dem Camp. His film journey is less of a pivot from his music career and more of an expansion. Before music, Davies trained in finance in Europe. He left that path to build a career rooted in creative risk, first through music, then through film and media ventures.

My Father’s Shadow shows two young brothers who unexpectedly reunite with their father, Folarin, and spend a tense day navigating Lagos together. What begins as a simple outing unfolds against a backdrop of unpaid wages, military presence and a city bracing for political uncertainty. Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, widely recognised for Gangs of London, brings good restraint and urgency to the role of a father carrying both personal and national weight.

The Oscar–BAFTA Connection

In 2025, the UK selected My Father’s Shadow as its official entry for Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards. While it ultimately did not secure an Oscar nomination, the decision itself was revealing.

The British committee backing a Yoruba-language film set entirely in Nigeria signalled confidence in the universality of its story. It also reframed who gets to represent “British” cinema on the world stage. Though the Davies brothers may operate within British institutions, the story they tell belongs unmistakably to Nigeria.

In other news, Sinners continues its strong awards-season run, picking up four BAFTA nominations, including recognition in both the leading actor and supporting actress categories. Marty Supreme also made a solid showing with multiple nominations, reinforcing its status as a major contender this year. The same goes for One Battle After Another. All three titles were already well-represented at the Oscars, exhibiting a good level of consensus across the major awards bodies.

The 2026 BAFTA Nominees

Best Film Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners Outstanding British Film 28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy

Die My Love

H is for Hawk

Hamnet

I Swear

Mr Burton

Pillion

Steve Director Yorgos Lanthimos: Bugonia

Chloé Zhao: Hamnet

Josh Safdie: Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson: One Battle After Another

Joachim Trier: Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler: Sinners Leading Actor Robert Aramayo: I swear

Timothee Chalamet: Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio: One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke: Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan: Sinners

Jesse Plemons: Bugonia Leading Actress Jessie Buckley: Hamnet

Rose Byrne: If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson: Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti: One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve: Sentimental Value

Emma Stone: Bugonia Supporting Actor Benicio Del Toro: One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi: Frankenstein

Paul Mescal: Hamnet

Peter Mullan: I Swear

Sean Penn: One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgard: Sentimental Value Supporting Actress Odessa A’zion: Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleas: Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku: Sinners

Carey Mulligan: The Ballad of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor: One Battle After Another

Emily Watson: Hamnet Special Visual Effects Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Frankenstein

How to Train Your Dragon

The Lost Bus Costume Design Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good Film Not in The English Language It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab Children’s & Family Film Arco

Boong

Lilo & Stitch

Zootropolis 2 Original Screenplay I Swear

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners Adapted Screenplay The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bugonia

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Pillion Outstanding Debut (By a British Writer, Director, or Producer) Jack King, Hollie Bryan, Lucy Meer: The Ceremony

Akinola Davies Jr., Wale Davies: My Father’s Shadow

Harry Lighton: Pillion

Myrid Carten: A Want in Her

Cal McMau, Hunter Andrews, Eoin Doran: Wasteman

When Does The Award Take Place?

