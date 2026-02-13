Akinola Davies Jr.’s ‘My Father’s Shadow’ Makes Its Debut Across U.S. and Canada

Following a successful theatrical rollout in the UK, Ireland, and Italy, My Father’s Shadow officially opens in the United States and Canada today.

Akinola Davies Jr.’s My Father’s Shadow opens in cinemas across the United States and Canada today, February 13, following its theatrical rollout in the UK, Ireland and Italy last week. The film’s UK release was accompanied by a series of private events in London, including a landmark screening, a closed-door dinner and a live-score presentation at the Tate Modern.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The feature, which marks Davies Jr.’s directorial debut, continues its international run after a strong reception on the festival circuit and multiple award nominations.

A Landmark Screening at Everyman Cinemas, London

My Father's Shadow Screening at Everyman Cinemas

To mark the UK theatrical release on February 6, a private screening was held at Everyman at The Whiteley, the cinema’s London landmark venue. The venue hosted a guest list spanning film , fashion, music and media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wale Davies, Zeze Millz, and Akinola Davies Jr.

Among those in attendance were actors Tosin Cole and India Amarteifio, designers Mowalola, Bianca Saunders and Torishéju Dumi, and musicians Pa Salieu and Obongjayar. Presenters Zeze Millz and Julie Adenuga were also present, alongside music executive Muyiwa Awoniyi, cinematographer Bradford Young, photographer Misan Harriman and producer Susan Chardy, among others.

Akinola Davies Jr., India Amarteifio, and Wale Davies

The event functioned as a release celebration rather than a premiere, as the film had already debuted internationally. It marked the beginning of its commercial run in UK cinemas.

Private Dinner at Somerset House

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the screening, a smaller group attended a private dinner at Somerset House, hosted at The Future Plate, which currently holds a residency at the venue. The Future Plate describes itself as a hub for African and Caribbean cuisine, bringing together Black chefs and cultural practitioners in a collaborative kitchen space.

Akinola Davies Jr. with brother, Wale Davies

The dinner was co-hosted by Africa No Filter, Ebele Okobi of Revolutionary Projects and Kojo Boakye. Director Akinola Davies Jr. and writer Wale Davies were in attendance, along with producer Funmbi Ogunbanwo.

Guests included photographer Lakin Ogunbanwo, writer and curator Ekow Eshun, BFI executive Ama Ampadu, costume designer P.C. Williams, architect Farouk Agoro, The British Blacklist founder Akua Gyamfi, and We Are Parable founders Anthony and Teanne Andrews. The evening centred around a curated menu prepared specifically for the occasion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wale Davies (screenwriter), Ama Ampadu (Executive Producer), and Akinola Davies Jr. (director)

Live Score at the Tate Modern

The celebrations continued the following night with a live-score screening at the Tate Modern’s South Tank. The presentation featured composers CJ Mirra and Duval Timothy performing live accompaniment to the film, joined by additional guest musicians.

Davies Jr. introduced the screening, with Wale Davies, producers Funmbi Ogunbanwo and Rachel Dargavel, and editor Omar Guzmán Castro also in attendance. The event was held in association with the Tate’s ongoing Nigerian Modernism exhibition, which explores mid-20th-century modern art in Nigeria and runs through May 10, 2026.

About the Film

Advertisement

Advertisement

My Father’s Shadow is written by Wale Davies, also known as Tec from the music duo Show Dem Camp, and directed by Akinola Davies Jr. The semi-autobiographical drama follows two young brothers who spend a day with their estranged father in Lagos during the backdrop of Nigeria’s June 1993 election crisis. Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù stars as the father.

The film became the first Nigerian feature selected for the Official Selection at the Cannes Film Festival , where it received a Caméra d’Or Special Mention. It has since gone on to secure Gotham and British Independent Film Award wins and earned a BAFTA nomination. In Nigeria, it recorded the highest opening weekend gross for a local title at the time of its release.

With its North American release beginning today, My Father’s Shadow continues its theatrical rollout following a sustained international festival and awards presence.

Advertisement