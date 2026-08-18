The UK government banned the purchase and sale of new gel nail products containing trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide (TPO) due to potential health risks

The UK government banned the purchase and sale of new gel nail products containing trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide (TPO) due to potential health risks

The one ingredient in gel nail polish that raised fertility concerns and why the UK just banned it

The UK has started banning gel nail products containing TPO over health concerns. Here's why the chemical was banned, what it means for nail salons and whether Nigeria could follow suit.

The UK has banned the sale of new gel nail products containing TPO from August 15, 2026.

The chemical was restricted over concerns about potential reproductive health risks.

Salons can still use existing TPO products until February 14, 2027.

Nigeria has not banned TPO, but future regulatory reviews remain possible as global safety standards evolve.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The UK has officially started phasing out some gel nail products, and if you're a regular at the nail salon, this is one beauty update worth paying attention to.

From August 15, 2026, nail salons across the UK can no longer buy or sell new gel nail products that contain trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide (TPO), a chemical commonly used to help gel polish harden quickly under UV or LED lamps.

The move comes after UK authorities concluded there is enough scientific evidence suggesting the ingredient could pose a potential risk to human health.

So, what exactly is TPO?

Advertisement

Advertisement

A photoinitiator in gel polishes reacted to UV or LED light to help the polish cure into a glossy, durable finish

If you've ever wondered why gel polish dries rock hard under those blue lights at the salon, TPO is one of the ingredients responsible.

It acts as a photo initiator, a compound that reacts when exposed to UV or LED light, allowing the polish to cure and become durable.

For years, it has been widely used by nail brands around the world because it produces a glossy, long-lasting finish.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why did the UK ban it?

Caroline Rainsford, director of science at The Cosmetic, Toiletry and Perfumery Association, noted that the actual amount of TPO absorbed during nail application fell far below dangerous levels, though regulators still phased out the chemical.

According to the UK government, the decision followed scientific assessments that found TPO may pose risks, particularly around reproductive health.

Some studies suggest prolonged exposure to large amounts of the chemical could affect fertility, prompting regulators to remove it from new cosmetic products.

However, industry experts say the actual amount found in nail products is extremely small.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Caroline Rainsford, director of science at The Cosmetic, Toiletry and Perfumery Association, explained:

"The reason why TPO has been banned in cosmetic products in the EU is based on its hazardous properties, meaning how a substance might behave under a 'worst case' situation when our bodies are exposed to a very large amount.

She added: "The amount of this ingredient used in nail products is over a thousand times less than the amount which could have any negative effect on fertility and these products are applied to the nail, so the potential for the ingredient to be absorbed into our bodies is even smaller."

Existing products can still be used

The new rules don't mean salons have to throw away everything overnight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Businesses are allowed to continue using existing TPO-containing stock until February 14, 2027, after which those products are expected to disappear completely from UK salons.

Many beauty manufacturers have already started reformulating their gel nail products to remove TPO while maintaining the same glossy finish customers expect.

The European Union has also taken a similar approach, with TPO set to be banned in cosmetic products there under updated cosmetic safety regulations.

What does this mean for Nigeria?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Salons in Nigeria continues to legally use TPO-based gel products while NAFDAC may monitor international cosmetic safety updates

For now, Nigeria has not announced any ban on TPO in cosmetic or nail products.

The country's beauty industry is regulated by NAFDAC, and there has been no public directive removing TPO-based gel polishes from the Nigerian market.

That means salons across Nigeria can still legally use these products unless regulators introduce new safety rules.

However, Nigeria has previously updated cosmetic regulations after changes in major markets like the UK, EU and the United States, especially when ingredients are linked to potential health risks.

Advertisement

Advertisement