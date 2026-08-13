Inside August Meeting 2026: How Amstel Malta honoured Igbo heritage and created meaningful impact in Enugu

The 2026 August Meeting in Enugu State unfolded in grand style on August 8, with Amstel Malta joining thousands of women in celebrating a longstanding tradition of culture, community, and collective impact.

The revered annual homecoming saw Igbo women in Nigeria and the diaspora returning to their communities in the South-East to reconnect, deliberate, and contribute to community development. As a long-standing supporter of the August Meeting, Amstel Malta once again reaffirmed its commitment to the celebration, deepening its participation through experiences and initiatives that honoured the values at the heart of the event and reflected the brand’s belief in helping Nigerians be their best.

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As vibrant attires, joyful reunions, and rich cultural displays remained defining features of the celebration, the Enugu August Meeting attracted prominent dignitaries and stakeholders, including the First Lady of Enugu State, Mrs Nkechinyere Mbah, and the Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, Enugu State, Hon. Ngozi Enyi.

In her speech, Joy Egolum, Corporate Affairs Manager, East, Nigerian Breweries Plc, highlighted the resilience of women and their invaluable contributions to society while also underscoring the importance of Amstel Malta’s participation in platforms that recognise and celebrate women.

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“It’s important to Nigerian Breweries because we believe in winning with Nigeria and winning with our communities. This is such an auspicious occasion, with a very important demographic of our consumer and customer base, so we feel it is important to identify with what is happening here," she said. “We are a company that strongly believes in partnering with our consumers, customers, and all our stakeholders. So, once something is important to our consumers and stakeholders, it is important to us.”

Extending its commitment beyond the festivities, Amstel Malta also supported the government women’s empowerment initiative focused on strengthening small businesses. As part of the initiative, grants were awarded to two women entrepreneurs from the state’s different senatorial zones, providing vital financial support to help them grow and sustain their businesses.

Speaking on the significance of the impact of the initiative on the beneficiaries and their communities, Senior Brand Manager, Amstel Malta, Francis Obiajulu, said, “At the heart of Amstel Malta's Be Your Best campaign is the belief that everyone has the potential to strive for excellence. It is a belief in resilience among Nigerian consumers.

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So having an occasion like the August Meeting, which is all about commitment, community, and resilience, is a match between the brand's belief and what the August Meeting stands for in the hearts of women of Eastern Nigeria. It's also about encouraging and empowering our consumers to strive for greatness, strive for excellence. That is why it was important for us to show our support for the women of Enugu State as they celebrate the August Meeting and to empower them beyond the festivities, not only by providing a refreshing malt drink, but also by supporting the growth of small and medium-sized businesses.”

This year’s August Meeting, Amstel Malta’s participation went beyond hospitality and celebration. From creating memorable experiences that honoured the richness of Igbo culture to supporting an initiative that puts tangible resources in the hands of women entrepreneurs, the brand demonstrated how meaningful impact can be woven into the moments and traditions that matter most to communities.

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For Amstel Malta, the value of community engagement lies not only in being present but in finding meaningful ways to contribute to the progress of the people it celebrates. This shows that when brands invest in the aspirations, traditions, and everyday realities of their communities, they can help create conditions in which people thrive and communities grow.