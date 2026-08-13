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Fans react as Nollywood actress undergoes facial transformation after marriage crash, BBL

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 18:12 - 13 August 2026
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Fans react as Nollywood actress undergoes facial transformation after marriage crash, BBL
Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has sparked reactions online after sharing a video documenting her latest facial transformation, weeks after the end of her marriage to actor Bobby Maris.
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  • Uche Ogbodo reveals she had Threads, fillers, and PDO procedures to transform her face.

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  • The Nollywood actress shared her facial transformation weeks after confirming the end of her marriage to Bobby Maris.

  • Fans give mixed reactions as Uche Ogbodo unveils her latest beauty transformation after undergoing a BBL last year.

The actress shared a video that captured the process from her consultation and preparation to the facial procedures she underwent.

According to Ogbodo, she had Threads, Fillers and PDO done to lift her face, restore volume, smooth out lines and achieve what she described as a fresh, youthful and well rested look without surgery.

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The actress also explained her decision to make the change in the caption of the video.

“I got me a new face because I can! I’m a woman who believes in one thing: If you don’t like it, change it!

I’m not about to sit down and complain about something I have the power to improve. I love my face; I love myself, but babes… we can always upgrade!”

Ogbodo’s latest beauty procedure has drawn attention because it comes shortly after the actress confirmed the end of her marriage to Maris.

The actress announced in July that she was no longer interested in continuing the marriage after eight years together. She later opened up about experiencing heartbreak and asked the public for kindness as she focused on her children and moving forward.

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The facial procedures also come a year after Ogbodo underwent a Brazilian Butt Lift and a full mummy makeover. In March, she said she had no regrets about the BBL and explained that she had considered the risks before making the decision.

The actress has also been open about her cosmetic procedures rather than keeping them away from the public until the recovery period is over. Her openness has made her beauty choices a recurring subject of conversations among fans.

Ogbodo has also turned her experience with cosmetic procedures into a business venture through Baddie In Transit Consult, which she has described as a platform that helps clients with education, research and other considerations around cosmetic surgery.

Her latest facial transformation has once again divided opinions among social media users.

While some fans expressed excitement about the result and looked forward to seeing the final outcome, others questioned the decision to alter her appearance.

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