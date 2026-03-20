Asake Marks Eid Celebration With Surprise New Single ‘Worship’ Featuring DJ Snake

Asake continues to gear up for the release of his forthcoming album.

2026 just got busier for Asake, who surprised fans with a new single titled 'Worship'. Released on Friday, March 20, 2026, this dance record featured superstar French-Algerian DJ Snake.

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Asake chose the day of Eid, after a long month of Ramadan, to share this introspective record, in which he expresses gratitude for life's blessings even amidst trying times.

Eid Mubarak 🌙 Stay in Worship 🤲🏽 pic.twitter.com/sVFxtxXuS8 — ASAKE (@asakemusik) March 19, 2026

Asake first debuted 'Worship' live during his historic headlining Red Bull Symphonic performance, marking him as the first African artist to lead the orchestral showcase in the U.S. The studio version fuses Asake’s spiritual energy with DJ Snake’s signature high-octane production, creating a powerful, cross-cultural dance track.

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Asake soulfully delivers lyrics that serve as the song's emotional and spiritual anchor, singing, “even in darkness, even in brightness, you are with me.” Layered over a melodic, hypnotic beat, “Worship” is an ode to resilience, gratitude, and God.

“Working with DJ Snake allowed us to create a song that feels universal,” says Asake. “It represents the energy we feel when we connect to something greater than ourselves. I wanted the video to let the music speak for itself.”

“The track communicates how we both feel right now. Same energy. Asake came with the vibe he’s known for, and I didn’t want to overthink it,” says DJ Snake. “We just made something honest, something people can feel everywhere,” he added.

The music video utilizes symbolism of purity and serenity to mirror the song’s themes of heavenly transcendence. Its stripped-back aesthetic signals a moment of peace and thankfulness amongst Asake’s meteoric rise to global stardom. With sonic influences from Asake’s hometown of Lagos, Nigeria, and DJ Snake’s birthplace of Paris, France, the collaboration signals a new, borderless era of music in the mainstream.

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Since rising to stardom in 2022 with his hit EP 'Ololade Asake,' Asake has become one of Africa's leading pop stars whose music is spotlighting the continent and his Yoruba culture on the global stage. After releasing three hugely successful albums that have made him the most-streamed artist of all time on Spotify Nigeria, Asake is not slowing down as he intends to dominate 2026.