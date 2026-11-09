ART X Lagos opens 11th edition with Ladi Kwali tribute, bold artworks and a celebration of Africa’s creative future

Tokini Peterside-Schwebig welcomed artists, collectors and guests as ART X Lagos entered its second decade

Tokini Peterside-Schwebig welcomed artists, collectors and guests as ART X Lagos entered its second decade

The 11th edition of ART X Lagos opened at the Federal Palace under the theme 'A New Chapter, A New Decade,' showcasing 15 galleries and highlighting African identity through contemporary art and historical exhibitions.

For many people, art can sometimes feel like something only a few people understand — expensive paintings, fancy galleries and conversations filled with big words.

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But ART X Lagos is trying to change that story.

The 11th edition of the contemporary art fair opened on November 7, 2026, at the Federal Palace in Lagos, bringing together artists, collectors, galleries, curators and lovers of African creativity for a celebration of history, culture and the future.

This year’s edition, themed “A New Chapter, A New Decade,” looked back at the people who shaped Nigerian modernism while asking a bigger question: how can Africa’s past help create its future?

Founded by Tokini Peterside-Schwebig in 2016, ART X Lagos has grown into one of Africa’s major platforms for contemporary artists and cultural practitioners from the continent and its diaspora.

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The fair’s 11th edition featured 15 galleries showcasing established and emerging artists, alongside exhibitions and programmes exploring African identity, traditions and creative expression.

Speaking at the opening, Tokini Peterside-Schwebig said the support around the platform continues to grow every year.

“This is the 11th edition of ART X LAGOS, and every time I stand on this stage, the room is brighter, the room is bolder, the people are more beautiful, more diverse.”

She explained that this year’s theme was inspired by Nigerian artists, architects, educators and thinkers who used indigenous knowledge and traditions to create new forms of expression.

“Looking to our past does not mean standing still. Our cultural inheritance, of which we are so proud as Africans, can be the very foundation from which we imagine and create our future.”

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ART X remembers Ladi Kwali beyond the famous pottery

The "Ladi Kwali: Beyond the Vessel" exhibition celebrated the pioneering potter's legacy and her impact on African ceramic art.

One of the major highlights of this year’s fair was the ART X Icons exhibition titled “Ladi Kwali: Beyond the Vessel.”

The exhibition celebrates the life and work of legendary Nigerian potter Ladi Kwali, whose work helped challenge the idea that pottery was only a craft and not a serious art form.

Curated by Dr. Jareh Das, the exhibition explores Kwali’s influence beyond her famous recognition, including her appearance on the Nigerian 20 naira note and her international achievements.

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Dr. Das said she wanted younger generations to understand the full story behind Kwali’s work.

“I noticed that there was a bit of an absence and presence, particularly generationally. The older generation were more familiar with her, but a lot of information about her life outside of her art and colleagues wasn’t as prominent.”

She explained that Kwali’s story was not only about one woman but also about generations of African women who passed down pottery traditions.

“Women have been making pottery, not just in Kwali, Abuja, across the continent for centuries. It is a mostly woman-led tradition.”

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The exhibition features historic pottery from the National Museums and Monuments Board collection, contemporary works by Ladi Kwali, and pieces from other women ceramic artists who followed after her.

According to Dr. Das, the goal was to remind people that Africa already has deep creative traditions to build from.

“We don’t have to look outside. We don’t have to be always looking to the West. There is so much tradition, culture, and history here that we need to tap into.”

Artists showcase different sides of African stories

Beyond the Ladi Kwali exhibition, several artists used their works to explore memory, identity and everyday African experiences.

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Sadiq Ajibola-Williams, in-house curator and gallery manager at Kokopelli, spoke about works including Epignosis II, which continues the gallery’s artistic exploration following its 5th anniversary.

He also highlighted works by artists such as Branson Stanley and John Maddu, whose pieces examine history, nature and imagination through an African lens.

Artist Omolola Koka also showcased her batik works, explaining how she uses traditional techniques in a more experimental way.

“My work is primarily built on wax resist dye methods. And for me, it’s kind of me experimenting beyond just our traditional Adire motifs to more realistic applications.”

She said her works focus on natural environments, foliage and nature as part of a wider storytelling process.

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Sanwo-Olu praises ART X for putting Lagos on global creative map

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu praised ART X Lagos for preserving Nigerian artistic heritage and raising the city's global creative profile.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu also attended the opening and praised ART X Lagos for creating opportunities for artists and collectors.

The governor said the platform has helped transform Lagos’ creative landscape over the years.

“Tokini and ART X have given growth to what wasn’t available 10 years ago. But more importantly, every year, the standard has been raised higher.”

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Sanwo-Olu added that ART X has helped preserve stories of Nigerian creatives whose contributions might have been forgotten.

“The arts, and even the opportunity to bring back long stories, stories that we would have forgotten, people that are not with us again, but their work will continue to be with us.”

He said he believes ART X can become a globally recognised platform in the coming years.

“I imagine that in another decade from today, it will be unimaginable what this platform will be. It will be a global platform competing with other art exhibitions and galleries.”

The governor also praised Lagos’ growing reputation as a centre for creativity across Africa, highlighting the city’s influence in art, fashion, music and culture.

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The opening night of ART X Lagos continued with an after-party held at VICI, bringing together creatives and guests to round off the celebration.