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I like him — Carrick defends struggling Man United star

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:59 - 08 November 2026
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Manchester United manager Michael Carrick fiercely defended his player who was jeered by home fans during Sunday's dramatic 4-4 draw against Aston Villa.
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Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has singled out Diogo Dalot for praise following the team's 4-4 Premier League draw against Aston Villa on Sunday.

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The 27-year-old Portuguese defender faced jeering from sections of the Old Trafford crowd before being substituted in the 66th minute. Responding to the reception, Carrick defended his player during his post-match media duties.

A versatile presence

Dalot has endured a poor start to the 2026/27 campaign, failing to register a single goal or assist across his nine Premier League appearances.

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His defensive output has drawn scrutiny as Manchester United have slipped to 18th in the table, managing just seven points from ten matches.

Diogo Dalot opened the scoring for Manchester United against Wigan (IMAGO)

Carrick refused to entertain the criticism, instead highlighting the defender's commitment and tactical flexibility. "I like Dalot, what he brings to the team," Carrick stated.

The manager pointed to the player's willingness to operate on either flank to cover tactical gaps. "Diogo gives absolutely everything. He plays in different positions, plays at left back... he cares an awful lot and he's giving everything," the English coach explained.

Carrick concluded by reaffirming his personal satisfaction with the defender's attitude. "I like what he brings to the team, to the group," he added.  

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Man United vs Aston Villa

 Manchester United were staring at a home defeat before mounting a stoppage-time comeback during a frustrating afternoon at Old Trafford.  

Substitute Patrick Dorgu, who replaced Dalot midway through the second half, delivered a 96th-minute equaliser to salvage a point. Joshua Zirkzee had earlier sparked the revival with a  92nd-minute strike.

While the late goals provided a reprieve for Carrick, the failure to secure a victory leaves United entrenched in a relegation battle.

The club has conceded 15 goals in their opening 10 league fixtures, underscoring the defensive frailties that the squad must address.

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