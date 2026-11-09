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Destiny Etiko becomes third Nollywood actress given a political appointment by Enugu Governor Peter Mbah

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 09:52 - 09 November 2026
Destiny Etiko
Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has confirmed her appointment as Senior Special Assistant on Youth Engagement and Creative Economy to Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah.
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  • Destiny Etiko says she has been appointed Senior Special Assistant on Youth Engagement and Creative Economy to Enugu Governor Peter Mbah.

  • She joins fellow Nollywood actresses Rachael Okonkwo and Eucharia Anunobi in Mbah's administration.

  • The Enugu State Government had not officially announced Etiko's appointment at the time of filing.

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Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has been appointed Senior Special Assistant on Youth Engagement and Creative Economy to Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, according to the actress, who confirmed the appointment on social media.

The appointment emerged on Sunday, November 8, 2026, when congratulatory messages began circulating online. Etiko confirmed it by responding to a congratulatory post from fellow actress Sarah Martins.

Etiko, who hails from Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, publicly declared her support for Mbah during his campaign ahead of the 2023 governorship election.

Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko
Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko
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She is the third Nollywood actress to join Governor Mbah's administration in recent months. On September 21, 2026, the Secretary to the State Government, Chidiebere Onyia, announced 101 new aides, including two actresses.

Rachael Okonkwo, whose full name is Nnenna Rachael Okonkwo, was named Senior Special Assistant on Film and Creative Industry Development. Popularly known as Nkoli Nwa Nsukka, she hails from Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area and began her career in the mid-2000s. 

Eucharia Anunobi, a veteran actress and gospel minister, was named Special Assistant on Women Mobilisation for the Enugu North Zone. She announced the appointment on Instagram on October 27, writing that "it is official".

READ ALSO: Double blessing for Veteran Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi as she celebrates political appointment days after unveiling new house

Nollywood figures have taken government roles in other states before. Mercy Johnson-Okojie was appointed Senior Special Assistant on Entertainment, Arts and Culture by former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello in 2017, and Laide Bakare was appointed Senior Special Assistant to Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke on Entertainment, Art, Culture and Tourism in February 2024.

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The September appointments were announced in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Chidiebere Onyia, which listed 101 new aides.

However, the Enugu State Government had not publicly confirmed this appointment at the time of filing.

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