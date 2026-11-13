Eric Chelle challenges Super Eagles stars after Tanzania win

Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle reacted to the result of Nigeria's victory over Tanzania.

Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has challenged his players to maintain their focus, insisting their recent victory over Tanzania means nothing if they fail to secure a positive result in the reverse fixture.

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The Franco-Malian tactician offered his assessment following a vital 3-1 victory against the Taifa Stars at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on November 13.

The result moved Nigeria into second place in Group L of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualification standings with six points, sitting one point behind leaders Guinea-Bissau, who could only manage a 1-1 draw against Madagascar.

Overcoming a first-half setback

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Nigeria initially took the lead in the second minute through Alhassan Yusuf, but gradually lost control of the contest.

Tanzania, who have already secured qualification for the 2027 AFCON as co-hosts, equalised in the 32nd minute when Alphonce Mabula Msanga capitalised on a defensive lapse.

Speaking during his post-match press conference, Chelle acknowledged the frustration of conceding an unnecessary equaliser before praising his squad's resilience.

"When you lead and after you take a goal—they have nothing, and you give them something to eat. So they took it," Chelle stated. "After, we need to have a good state of mind to come back in the game to make the difference. This is what they did, so I'm happy for them."

Chelle's tactical adjustments

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The Super Eagles emerged for the second half as a transformed unit, largely due to Chelle's decisive in-game management.

The introduction of Moses Usor and Tolu Arokodare at the interval injected pace and width into the Nigeria attack, stretching the Tanzania defence and creating spaces in central areas.

Arokodare took full advantage of the structural shift, netting a second-half brace with goals in the 52nd and 60th minutes to secure the three points for the hosts.

"It was a good game, so this is nothing. There is another game in two days," Chelle noted, tempering the celebrations. "We have to go to Tanzania to win this game. So I'm happy for the players because, you know, it's not easy."

The pressure to qualify

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The urgency surrounding the current campaign is amplified by the mounting pressure on the Nigerian football establishment.

Following historical back-to-back failures to qualify for the World Cup tournaments in 2022 and 2026. Chelle was in charge during the second half of the North American World Cup’s qualifiers; hence, failing to see Nigeria through to Pamoja could prove detrimental.

With the crucial reverse fixture scheduled for Zanzibar on November 17, Chelle reiterated that the job is far from complete.